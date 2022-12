PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Putnam County school resource deputy was accused of sexually battering a high school student. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, an adult victim came forward on Nov. 13 to accuse Joshua Herren, 36, of sexually battering her for three years when she was a student. The sheriff’s office said they received an anonymous tip regarding an inappropriate relationship between the two in 2018, but the victim denied the allegations against Herren.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO