The Evanston Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director Lawrence Eckerling, once again gathers with arts groups from throughout Evanston and the North Shore to celebrate the holiday season at the Evanston Symphony annual Holiday Concert. This year’s extravaganza will be held at Evanston Township High School at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. The ESO will collaborate with the North Shore Choral Society, the Evanston Children’s Choir, the Evanston Dance Ensemble, Chicago Ballet Arts, and the always popular Evanston Symphony Holiday Gospel Choir, organized by Rev. Kenneth Cherry. Nearly 300 musicians, dancers and singers will participate and even Santa and his elves will get into the act.

