evanstonroundtable.com
Minding Our Own Businesses: Taking a Central route via Paper Source, Then Again and Blended
Encouraged by the city’s invitation to support small businesses, I headed over to Central Street last week to celebrate small businesses. I got there around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the foot traffic was already busy. There was a line for Backlot Coffee, 2006 Central St. And the newly reopened...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
You can’t miss the fire engine red marquee of Jilly’s Café on Green Bay Road, just north of Central Street. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The...
evanstonroundtable.com
What the Margarita Inn means to the residents who live there
EDITOR’S NOTE: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the City Council second floor chambers are expected to be packed as the Land Use Commission holds a public hearing at 7 p.m. The discussion will be about whether the nonprofit Connections for the Homeless organization should be granted a special use permit to continue permanently running the Margarita Inn as a shelter for people who are homeless.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the community: Mayor celebrates start of Guaranteed Income Program
Something big is happening today: The first payments in Evanston’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program are going out! These are the first of twelve $500 monthly distributions that the 150 randomly selected eligible individuals and families will receive. Guaranteed income pilots are popping up across the country, including in Chicago...
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Encountering Evanston History’: A new book on Evanston history – the regrettable and the unforgettable
Evanston history springs vividly to life in 75 stories written by 18 local authors, most of them former reporters for the Evanston RoundTable newspaper, and collected in this 348-page book. Handsome enough for the coffee table but so compelling it will not go unread, the book looks at some of the accomplishments for which Evanston can be proud, including:
evanstonroundtable.com
A final cup of Coffee with the Chief
The city’s new Police Chief Schenita Stewart wrapped up her Coffee with the Chief events in the Fifth Ward on Wednesday morning. A handful of Evanston Police Department officers and residents mingled over cups of joe at Double Clutch Brewery. Residents buzzed about how long they’ve known Stewart.
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Don’t think … you’re completely disconnected’ from gun violence, Evanston mom warns at forum
Evanston mother Carolyn Murray lost her 19-year-old son to gun violence a decade ago. “Please don’t think that because your son wasn’t killed in violence that you’re completely disconnected, because you’re not,” she said at a Tuesday night town hall gathering at the YWCA Evanston/North Shore. “Predominantly, those homicides affect a Black male. We have Black males in this audience right now.
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 Dec. 1 update: Evanston and Cook County at ‘medium’ risk level
In Illinois, the seven-day average of new cases was 2,666 on Dec. 1, up from 2,104 in the prior week, a 27% increase. In Evanston, the seven-day average of new cases was 19.4 on Nov. 30, up from 14.4 in the prior week, a 35% increase. The number of new...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Evanston photographer Monica Kass Rogers hangs a photo for her show The Alley Project, which opens Thursday at Perspective Gallery. For the past three years Rogers has roamed nearby alleys looking for poetic details. “I see a century of layers, remnants of history that connect to today,” she said. The result: abstract photo prints. “It’s all very unexpected.” Two of her 26 prints are from Evanston alleys – one off Central Street and one near Valli Produce. The show at 1310 Chicago Ave. runs through December. A free opening reception is at 6 p.m. Saturday. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Eighth Ward residents upset with police for not publicizing shooting two weeks ago
Thursday marked the official return of the city’s community policing unit, which had shuttered for several months due to staffing shortages, Evanston Police Department Sgt. Chelsea Brown told residents at the Eighth Ward meeting Thursday night. But while the restaffing of the community policing unit was good news, ward...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. You might think the end of November is too late in the year for golf. But then you wouldn’t be dedicated golfers Peter Mudd, from left, John McCarron, Ed Brunt and Drew Petterson, who were out Tuesday at Canal Shores, undeterred by wind and cold. New course manager KemperSports is holding a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at the American Legion Post 42, 1030 Central St., to discuss plans for the course.
evanstonroundtable.com
Festive foods from some of your favorite local chefs
‘Tis the season for home cooking and family gatherings, and these Evanston chefs have graciously agreed to share their favorite recipes for delicious sides, so you can try them at home (but then, also, perhaps, be tempted to return to the restaurant for more.) Bon appétit or perhaps, enjoy!
evanstonroundtable.com
Disparity in polling places shortchanges 5th, 8th wards
Evanston’s two wards with the largest Black populations have half the voting places of the city’s other wards – because, according to the Cook County Clerk’s Office, its staff has not been able to find buildings accessible to people with disabilities. While all the other wards...
evanstonroundtable.com
ESO brings local arts groups together for annual Holiday Concert, Dec. 11
The Evanston Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director Lawrence Eckerling, once again gathers with arts groups from throughout Evanston and the North Shore to celebrate the holiday season at the Evanston Symphony annual Holiday Concert. This year’s extravaganza will be held at Evanston Township High School at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. The ESO will collaborate with the North Shore Choral Society, the Evanston Children’s Choir, the Evanston Dance Ensemble, Chicago Ballet Arts, and the always popular Evanston Symphony Holiday Gospel Choir, organized by Rev. Kenneth Cherry. Nearly 300 musicians, dancers and singers will participate and even Santa and his elves will get into the act.
evanstonroundtable.com
Y.O.U. to expand Out-of-School programming to Bessie Rhodes
Youth and Opportunity United (Y.O.U.) is set to expand programming to a new partner school in 2023: Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies. Y.O.U. was awarded a 3-year 21st Century Learning Center grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to provide afterschool and summer programming to 2nd – 8th graders at Bessie Rhodes School in Evanston/Skokie School District 65.
evanstonroundtable.com
At 98, actor Mike Nussbaum soars at reading of Mamet pilot play
On a cloudy, windy Tuesday afternoon, two men sat down at the Levy Senior Center to do nothing more remarkable than read a play. So why was the hybrid Nov. 29 event, held both in-person and on Zoom, “sold out,” with 270 people attending the Levy Lecture online? The men were Evanston’s two best-known theater friends, BJ Jones and Mike Nussbaum, getting together to read a work by David Mamet.
evanstonroundtable.com
Questions remain about Fifth Ward school plans
When the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board officially approved a construction project to build a neighborhood school in the Fifth Ward on the site of Foster Field, district leaders said the school would open its doors in the fall of 2024. But the plans have changed, apparently several times, according...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS girls basketball: It’s ‘a really big win’ over Maine South
The day after she erupted for a career-high 23 points against Buffalo Grove High School last week, Wildkit Dafina Ukaj reported for practice – as usual – only to be sent home with flu-like symptoms. Tuesday night at Beardsley Gymnasium she passed that sick feeling along to Maine...
