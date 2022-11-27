Read full article on original website
Arlee native Phillip Malatare leads Eastern Oregon men's basketball team
MISSOULA — Former Arlee basketball standout Phillip Malatare has emerged as the top player on the Eastern Oregon team through six games this season. Malatare, who joined the NAIA program in La Grande in 2021 after playing two seasons at North Idaho, is averaging a team-high 15 points per game, shooting 46.8 percent from the floor (29 for 62). He ranks third on the squad in rebounds at 5.0 per game.
Despite November-ending loss to Southern Miss, Montana might have turned one corner
Montana ended November like it started the first month of the season: losing on the road to a team with bigger, more athletic, lengthier players. But unlike the season-opening losses at Duquesne and Xavier, the Griz gave up nowhere close to the 91 and 86 points they allowed those games. They held Southern Miss to 64 points on Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Heat from the Beat: NDSU beat writer Jeff Kolpack weighs in on this year's Bison
MISSOULA – North Dakota State University has built a dynasty with its football program over the past decade. It’s developed NFL players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, Christian Watson and a slew of linemen. It’s won nine national titles in the last 11 seasons. It’s become the epitome of a blueblood program at the FCS level.
Social media savant: Griz senior kicker Adam Botkin using the internet to inspire
MISSOULA — Montana senior kicker Adam Botkin is in his first and last season as a member of the football team. When he came to campus as a freshman in 2018, the 6-foot-4 ex-Rocky Mountain College (Billings) basketball commit was just a student. Four years later, he added “athlete” to the end of that tag, walking on for his final year of eligibility.
Battle of the fronts: NDSU's offensive line presents huge challenge for UM's defensive line
MISSOULA – It’s easy to recruit size. According to NCSA Sports, one of the top recruiting services in the country, the average FCS offensive lineman stands at 6-foot-3 weighing 285 pounds. That’s large. But having daunting figures alone on your offensive front isn’t enough. For example,...
