Philadelphia, PA

Margaret Sigler
5d ago

This dont make no kind of sense all these SHOOTINGS and no weapons or arrests! What kind of city is this letting the evil does run Free while thr innocent People are dealing with loved one shot. City officials should be shame of themselves! Everyone in the government offices Need to Put a stop too this MADNESS. frustrated COMMUNITIES!

CBS Philly

Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Gunman Wanted in ‘Attempted Murder' of On-Duty PPA Officer

Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a gunman they believe followed and shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend. The individual in the video is wanted for the attempted murder of an on-duty parking enforcement officer, police said. He should be...
fox29.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle along Roosevelt Boulevard

RHAWNHURST - Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The incident occurred near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 6 a.m. According to officials, a man, thought to be in his 30s, was struck by an SUV on the 7400...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside

A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

