Read full article on original website
Margaret Sigler
5d ago
This dont make no kind of sense all these SHOOTINGS and no weapons or arrests! What kind of city is this letting the evil does run Free while thr innocent People are dealing with loved one shot. City officials should be shame of themselves! Everyone in the government offices Need to Put a stop too this MADNESS. frustrated COMMUNITIES!
Reply(6)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Related
Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
‘Diamond was my rock’: Authorities investigate shooting death of trans Black woman in Germantown
Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found facedown, shot several times inside her home on Manheim Street near Morris Street in Germantown just after midnight on Thanksgiving morning.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Gunman Wanted in ‘Attempted Murder' of On-Duty PPA Officer
Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a gunman they believe followed and shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend. The individual in the video is wanted for the attempted murder of an on-duty parking enforcement officer, police said. He should be...
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man wanted for killing man 'walking down street' in Norristown arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The search for a murder suspect has come to an end after officials say a 41-year-old Philadelphia man is now in custody. Eugene Ware was wanted in connection to the death of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy, who was shot to death on the 900 bock of West Main Street in Norristown last week.
Needle Was Weapon Of Choice For Philadelphia Wawa Robber — And It Worked
Philadelphia police are on the search for a man they say held up a Port Richmond Wawa using only a hypodermic needle. Authorities say the suspect walked into the convenience store at 3230 Richmond Street a little before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 and approached an employee behind the counter.
Shooting at Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia injures 1
Officers found a spent shell casing in the vestibule of the store, as well as a cap, Airpods and a spilled drink.
fox29.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle along Roosevelt Boulevard
RHAWNHURST - Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The incident occurred near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 6 a.m. According to officials, a man, thought to be in his 30s, was struck by an SUV on the 7400...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside
A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
fox29.com
Suspect in firebombing incident at off-campus Temple University housing in custody, officials say
Video of the incident posted to social media and shared widely shows a man walking out of a home next door and tossing a firebomb through a window, then walking away. The 35-year-old suspect was later arrested and may also be linked to recent vandalism incidents involving Temple and SEPTA facilities.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police to Reveal ID of ‘Boy in the Box' Next Week, Sources Say
More than six decades since an unidentified boy was found dead and abandoned in Philadelphia, police have identified the child and are set to reveal the boy's name next week, sources confirmed with NBC10. On February 25, 1957, a boy between the ages of 3 and 7, was found dead,...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
fox29.com
Officials: School bus struck by gunfire, I-95 closed after police pursuit near Newark, Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - An investigation is underway after an apparent police pursuit ended in gunfire, shutting down I-95 in both directions near Newark, Delaware. Around 8 a.m. Delaware State Police stated that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Route 896 would be shut down for an ‘extended period’ due to police activity.
fox29.com
Police: Delivery driver assaulted, robbed by group of 6 in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the assault and robbing of a delivery driver. According to police, a 36-year-old was delivering food on the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue...
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Police tease 'significant update' in decades old Philadelphia cold case
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators in Philadelphia teased a ‘significant update’ to one of the longest running cold cases in the city's history. Known as ‘The Boy in the Box’ and ‘America’s Unknown Child,' the 1957 murder of a young boy has garnered national attention. Police...
'Horrible experience': Neighbor recalls finding woman decapitated inside Philadelphia home
"I'm here thinking I'm going to go apply pressure to the wound while I called the cops to help her out," said Mary Liz, who discovered the body. "I'm not thinking that I'm going to see what I saw."
Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
fox29.com
Police: Woman found with 'severed head' in Philadelphia home, man in custody
Authorities say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home on Tuesday. A man was arrested, but police have not shared his connection to the killing.
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman among four killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 North in Delaware
Four people were killed late Wednesday night when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 495 crashed into another pickup truck, killing all three people inside in addition to the wrong-way driver, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened in the New Castle area, near Route 13,...
CBS News
Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
Comments / 17