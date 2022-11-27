Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
Big Update on Bobby Roode's WWE Status
WWE has been missing one glorious piece for over five months now. Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, and his last televised match stretches as far back at April. While the lack of TV time in between April and June could be attributed to a stall in creative plans for the former NXT Champion, his absence since then is seemingly injury-related. Roode underwent a medical procedure in September for an unspecified injury, as he shared on a past Instagram post that he had a "successful trip" to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
Ric Flair Has Another Health Update on Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan's health was a topic of concern late last year thanks in large part to comments Ric Flair was making on his podcast. "The Nature Boy" said last year, "He's having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me...Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don't remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot."
WWE Confirms Interest in Buying Other Wrestling Promotions
While the professional wrestling scene has evolved significantly since the beginning of the 21st century, WWE remains on top of the mountain. The juggernaut promotion purchased its only real remaining competition, World Championship Wrestling, in 2001, leaving the landscape fairly desolate. Young companies like TNA and Ring of Honor rose to prominence as the years went on, with the former even attempting to start another ratings war with WWE, but were demolished so bad that they fled from Monday nights altogether just a little over a month after challenging Vince McMahon.
Dragon Ball Super Teases a Mysterious Anime Announcement
Dragon Ball Super has had a busy year. Between its big movie comeback and another manga arc on the horizon, our heroes are being pulled every which way. And thanks to a new post, well – it seems the Dragon Ball team is teasing some sort of anime announcement over on Twitter.
Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Are Loving Baby Rocket, But Have One Big Worry About Vol. 3
Marvel Studios and James Gunn have dropped the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, and naturally fans are sounding off about the first look at the long-awaited threequel. James Gunn has teased all along that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a much more decisive mix of good comedic fun and some of the heaviest dramatic weight we've ever seen in the franchise, as the Guardians Trilogy comes to its end.
Dr Disrespect Finally Reveals Why He Was Banned From Warzone 2
Dr Disrespect has revealed why he was banned from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest content creators on the internet, largely thanks to his massive persona. He has garnered a huge audience over the course of many years due to replicating a very energetic gamer with the look of a cheesy 80s action movie character. He's incredibly in tune with his audience and has a lot of other major creators on his streams, but he's also a figure of controversy. He was famously banned from Twitch for undisclosed reasons after being the poster child for the site for quite some time. Now, he's on YouTube where he causes far less controversy, but still gets in trouble in other ways.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Promo Previews Episode 10
At last, My Hero Academia is back at the top of its game, and it won't be long before season six rolls out a new episode. Last week, the anime put everyone on edge as Bakugo Katsuki delivered his most intense cliffhanger yet. It's about time to figure out how the hero is doing following his sacrifice his Izuku, and luckily, My Hero Academia just dropped a new promo for episode 10 to whet our appetites.
WWE Raw Star Believes His Recent Booking is Setting Him Up to Challenge Roman Reigns
WWE's booking of Austin Theory for a good chunk of 2022 has mostly left fans scratching their heads. After Vince McMahon's departure from the company and a promo where he was emasculated by Roman Reigns, Theory started consistently losing on TV despite still holding the Money in the Bank contract. He eventually cashed it in, but instead of using it on a world title like every other former briefcase holder, he tried going after Seth Rollins' United States Championship and lost in about five minutes. But just a few weeks later he lucked his way into winning the title at Survivor Series during a triple threat with Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
Star Trek: Jameela Jamil Opens up About Her Character's Surprise Twist
Jameela Jamil is finally free to talk about her Star Trek character's big twist. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Prodigy's two most recent episodes, "Masquerade" and "Preludes," follow. Paramount previously announced Jamil would voice Ensign Asencia, a Trill ensign in Starfleet serving under Vice Adm. Janeway aboard the USS Dauntless, in Star Trek: Prodigy. However, it did not reveal that Asencia is more than she seems. In truth, she is The Vindicator, a Vau N'Akat who, just like The Diviner, was sent back in time to prevent Starfleet from ever making first contact with their homeworld, Solum, an event that sent their society spiraling into prolonged civil war and nearly complete self-annihilation.
Pokemon Developer Game Freak Registers Surprising New Trademark
Over the last 26 years, Game Freak has been primarily known as the developer on the Pokemon franchise. The studio has been responsible for every mainline game in the series, but they have also produced a number of side projects over the years. One of those side projects was Pocket Card Jockey on Nintendo 3DS. The game released in Japan in 2013, and eventually made its way to North America in 2016. The game likely flew under the radar for a lot of players, but a new trademark filed in Japan seems to indicate that a remaster or sequel could be in the works!
Report: WWE's Plans for Ronda Rousey at Royal Rumble 2023 and WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey will wrap up 2022 as the SmackDown Women's Champion, and per WrestlingNews.co WWE already has plans for what she'll be doing early next year. Rousey will reportedly defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Her match for WrestleMania 39 wasn't confirmed, but the site noted she's planned to still be champion by that point. One of the heavily-rumored matches for Mania is Rousey vs. Becky Lynch, a bout that was originally scheduled for Survivor Series 2018. But due to an ill-timed injury and booking changes, the two still have never met one-on-one.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed By Star Wars
Star Wars has revealed that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. The official announcement was made via Twitter today, with the Star Wars official Twitter posting that "The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus." Star War fans have been eagerly awaiting the official return date of The Mandalorian, after an exciting first trailer for Season 3 was released, teasing how Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young war Grogu (Baby Yoda) will be on a quest to restore the planet Mandalore – even as rival factions like those led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) clash with their mission.
Trish Stratus Roasts Seth Rollins for His Latest WWE Raw Outfit
Seth Rollins' fashion sense has become a staple of his presentation on WWE TV over the past couple of years. He popped up on this week's Monday Night Raw to confront Austin Theory in a rather lacy outfit, prompting quite a few responses on social media. The common comparison fans made for Rollins' look was to the Bella Twins, but WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus upped the ante by directly comparing it to one of her outfits from the Attitude Era. She even posed the question to her fans of who pulled off the look better.
WWE Tribute To The Troops Date And Time Revealed
Tribute To The Troops has been a staple of the WWE for nearly two decades. Beginning in 2003, Tribute To The Troops has served as a televised special for WWE, regularly operating outside of storylines. Conceptualized by WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, WWE first held the event in December 2003 from Camp Victory in Iraq. That first show was headlined by John Cena defeating Big Show, and featured an appearance by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. In subsequent years, WWE has held the show in Afghanistan and the United States, with this year's event going down at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Andor Finale Cut Star Wars' First F-Bomb
The Andor finale actually ended up cutting Star Wars' first "f-bomb." With the last episode of the first season out in the wild, the cast and crew are sharing details about what could have been. Denise Gough, the actress who brought Dedra Meero to life, talked to Empire Magazine how an iconic moment from the finale could have ended up being a lot different. Maarva Andor's "Fight the Empire" is still echoing through a lot of fans' heads. But it could have easily been "F*** the Empire" if censors hadn't stepped in. Gough told the outlet that when the words were uttered on-set, people were excited for the possibility. But, it appears that cursing must be kept to a minimum in a galaxy far, far away. Still, the sentiment is there and the director of the finale, Benjamin Caron actually captioned a post on Instagram with the rejected wording. So, the legend will live on despite not making it to air. Check out how the actress described this moment right here down below!
Xbox Game Pass Getting Star Wars, The Walking Dead Games and More in December
Xbox Game Pass revealed this week the first wave of December's games that'll join the Game Pass catalog, games that include hits from The Walking Dead and Star Wars series as well as some day-one releases. These reveals follow a tease from Wednesday that suggested we'd be getting a Star Wars game – Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, to be exact. It turns out that the predictions based around that tease were correct with 10 more games also confirmed for Xbox Game Pass for the first weeks of December.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Seven-Star Charizard Raid Is Live
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first 7-Star raid is officially live. Players can challenge a special 7-Star Tera Raid featuring a Dragon Tera-type Charizard between now and December 4th. This Charizard features a special Mightiest Mark and marks the first time that Charizard (a Pokemon not usually available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet) will be available in the games. The Charizard is at Level 100 and has the moves Dragon Pulse, Fire Blast, Hurricane, and Focus Blast. It can also use the moves Overheat, Tera Blast, Sunny Day and Inferno.
