Bay City roundup: Macey Fegan takes down scoring record on opening night
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Nov. 30, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: STANDISH-STERLING 69, MIO 16. One game into the...
Life goes on for Gladwin, but with an ever-lasting state championship twist
GLADWIN, MI – Earl Esiline readied his hockey gear, Lucas Mead headed to basketball practice and Marc Jarster carted his daughter to dance class. They’re shifting gears in Gladwin as life goes on.
Introducing the 2022 MLive Bay City Football Dream Team: Defense
BAY CITY, MI -- Recognizing the top high school football performers from the 23-team coverage area of MLive Bay City and The Bay City Times with our 25th annual Dream Team. Area coaches were asked for nominations and input and selections were made by the MLive sports staff. Here is a look at the 2022 honor squad for defense. Be sure to check out the Dream Team offense.
Doors appear finally closed on Michigan State’s slim bowl hopes
Michigan State’s slim hopes for making a bowl game despite having a 5-7 record appear to be gone. New Mexico State (5-6) received a waiver from the NCAA, the program announced on Thursday. That puts the Aggies in a bowl ahead of other five-win teams. New Mexico State had...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Report
This is certainly not what Michigan football needed heading into its biggest game of the season to date. The Wolverines are set to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. On Thursday, a Michigan football star is facing a serious felony weapons charge. Michigan senior Mazi Smith...
MSU's Khary Crump arraigned on charge connected to tunnel incident
Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has been arraigned on a felony charge connected to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Wolverines/Spartans game.
2022-23 Bay County high school boys and girls basketball schedule
BAY CITY, MI -- Composite schedule for the six boys basketball teams and six girls basketball teams in Bay County for the 2022-23 high school campaign. A look at the upcoming season of games involving Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. Schedules are subject to change.
10 reasons why Michigan State went from 11-2 to a losing record
Michigan State began the fall with talk of winning titles. The regular season ended with a loss at Penn State last week and discussions of possibly making a bowl game despite having a losing record. A year after recording 11 wins and finishing in the top 10 in the national...
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Michigan hunters have killed nearly 252,000 deer so far this fall. New mandatory reporting requirements provide better, faster data on Michigan’s deer hunt. State officials say the data will help them manage deer herds, but some hunters have chafed at the new rules. It’s been a storybook hunting season...
Now Desk: Rain, snow, and wind on the way
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms as we wrap up the month of November. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to...
SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
Man found dead in cold vehicle after crashing into trees overnight
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning after apparently crashing overnight in Oakland County, police said. A driver discovered the vehicle around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The vehicle was cold, and the driver was still inside.
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
Driver killed in fiery Livingston County crash
The crash occurred around 9:16 a.m., with Livingston Co. deputies arriving at a lone car crash.
Northville man charged for allegedly peeping into child’s bedroom window
WIXOM, MI -- A Northville man has been charged after he allegedly was spotted peeping into the window of a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex earlier this week. According to WDIV-Detroit, Michael Nordstrom, 54, was arrested on Nov. 29 shortly after he allegedly peered into the room around 10:26 p.m. The child’s mother called police after she spotted the man and a short time later, police made contact with Nordstrom who was in the area and matched the description the mother gave police.
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
Burton fire truck collides with SUV while responding to structure fire, causing rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A city of Burton fire truck was involved in a crash with a SUV on its way to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, officials say. At about 2:10 p.m. Nov. 26, crews from the Burton Fire Department were heading to the scene of a reported structure fire when they passed through an intersection showing a red light at South Center Road and Lippincott Boulevard.
Residents of Marvin Gardens living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People at a Lansing apartment complex say they’ve had enough. Their homes are infested with roaches and the entire complex is a mess. People at Marvin Gardens in Lansing say they are living in conditions that no one should, with bugs climbing out of refrigerators and cabinets, no locks on any […]
