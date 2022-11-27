WIXOM, MI -- A Northville man has been charged after he allegedly was spotted peeping into the window of a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex earlier this week. According to WDIV-Detroit, Michael Nordstrom, 54, was arrested on Nov. 29 shortly after he allegedly peered into the room around 10:26 p.m. The child’s mother called police after she spotted the man and a short time later, police made contact with Nordstrom who was in the area and matched the description the mother gave police.

