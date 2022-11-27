ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

MLive.com

Introducing the 2022 MLive Bay City Football Dream Team: Defense

BAY CITY, MI -- Recognizing the top high school football performers from the 23-team coverage area of MLive Bay City and The Bay City Times with our 25th annual Dream Team. Area coaches were asked for nominations and input and selections were made by the MLive sports staff. Here is a look at the 2022 honor squad for defense. Be sure to check out the Dream Team offense.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

2022-23 Bay County high school boys and girls basketball schedule

BAY CITY, MI -- Composite schedule for the six boys basketball teams and six girls basketball teams in Bay County for the 2022-23 high school campaign. A look at the upcoming season of games involving Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. Schedules are subject to change.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Rain, snow, and wind on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms as we wrap up the month of November. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.
MLive

Northville man charged for allegedly peeping into child’s bedroom window

WIXOM, MI -- A Northville man has been charged after he allegedly was spotted peeping into the window of a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex earlier this week. According to WDIV-Detroit, Michael Nordstrom, 54, was arrested on Nov. 29 shortly after he allegedly peered into the room around 10:26 p.m. The child’s mother called police after she spotted the man and a short time later, police made contact with Nordstrom who was in the area and matched the description the mother gave police.
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Flint Journal

Burton fire truck collides with SUV while responding to structure fire, causing rollover crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A city of Burton fire truck was involved in a crash with a SUV on its way to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, officials say. At about 2:10 p.m. Nov. 26, crews from the Burton Fire Department were heading to the scene of a reported structure fire when they passed through an intersection showing a red light at South Center Road and Lippincott Boulevard.
BURTON, MI
WLNS

Residents of Marvin Gardens living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People at a Lansing apartment complex say they’ve had enough. Their homes are infested with roaches and the entire complex is a mess. People at Marvin Gardens in Lansing say they are living in conditions that no one should, with bugs climbing out of refrigerators and cabinets, no locks on any […]
LANSING, MI

