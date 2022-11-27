Briggs: Michigan is now THE program in Big Ten after stunning beatdown of Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Was it a good-bye as Ohio State fans began their fire drill march to the exits?

Or a hello?

Either way, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s mocking wave to a stunned Ohio Stadium crowd late in the fourth quarter of the Wolverines’ 45-23 beatdown Saturday represented the end of one era and the dawn of another.

For two decades, Ohio State had towered over the Big Ten, establishing a standard that seemed hopelessly out of reach — even for its heavyweight rival.

No more.

A year after the Wolverines ended the Ten-Year Snore with their first win over Ohio State in a decade, they proved far more than a one-hit wonder.

In a showdown scripted in football heaven — a battle of unbeatens freighted with stakes as prodigious as they were personal —they showed they’re now THE program in the Big Ten.

Just as Georgia has overtaken Alabama as the benchmark of the South, Michigan and Ohio State have traded places in the North.

Wow.

Tell me you saw this reprise coming.

It was one thing for Michigan to let loose years of frustration and cut the Buckeyes to pieces in Ann Arbor. To do it again ... with a new team ... with a first-year starting quarterback ... without its biggest star ... as a nine-point underdog ... in Columbus ... where it hadn’t won since 2000 ... in an out-for-blood stadium pulsing with enough electricity to power the city?

Well ...

“There’s not a coach in America that could have it any better than to have this group of players,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Every single one of them, I just love them. ... This is a locker room full of heroes.”

Where to begin?

You could go with McCarthy, the unproven but unflappable sophomore who threw three long touchdown passes and ran for another in outplaying now-former Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud. Or Donovan Edwards, who in the virtual absence of injured star tailback Blake Corum dashed for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the second half alone. Or a defense that held the Buckeyes’ powerhouse offense to three points in the final 33 minutes.

In the end, Michigan showed it was a great team.

And Ohio State showed it was just a great collection of talent.

“Not the outcome we all envisioned,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said.

From the start, something just felt amiss with the Buckeyes, the mood inside the Horseshoe recalling the shroud of angst that hung over these parts in late November during the 1990s.

The first half was as lopsided as it was ... even.

Ohio State controlled the line on both sides, with 16 first downs to Michigan’s four. Yet Michigan made the very most of its few chances while the Buckeyes made the very least of their many opportunities.

Next thing you knew, the guy Ohio State dared to beat him had two touchdown passes — one coming on a whiffed tackle, the other a coverage bust — and the Wolverines’ usually sledgehammer offense was beating the Buckeyes at their own big-play game.

Michigan trailed only 20-17 at halftime.

“There were no adjustments,” McCarthy said. “We had a game plan for the full game. The message was just that we’re the best second half team in the country, and we prove it every week.”

And so Michigan did again.

As much as Ohio State imposed its will early, the Wolverines were even more bullying late.

When push came to shove, Michigan showed the Buckeyes what toughness — the kind Day rebuilt his program in the hopes of discovering — really looks like, pushing and shoving the home team’s assemblage of five-star talent clear out of the way.

The Wolverines simply wore Ohio State down, flustering Stroud and fileting the defense of $2 million-per-year coordinator Jim Knowles.

How dominant was Michigan in the second half?

A reporter asked Edwards about his long touchdown run “when you came through the line and nobody was there.”

The running back smiled and replied: “Which one?”

By the end, Michigan recognized a familiar look in its one-time tormentor.

“You could feel when their will breaks,” linebacker Mike Barrett said. “When they haven’t been used to getting hit or being as physical as we came to play. You could feel it go out of them.”

With that, Ohio State and Day — the coach Harbaugh said was “born on third base” after getting the keys to a Cadillac and who the Buckeyes’ more impetuous fans now want to pull for a pinch runner — were left to again search for the soul of the program (let us save the playoff debate for another day).

And Michigan?

After Harbaugh’s most improbable win yet in a remarkable revival — a goat-to-hero transformation from the brink of getting fired two years ago to the edge of another playoff berth — the Wolverines were headed back to the league championship game.

And senior defensive back Mike Sainristil was headed for midfield, where, amid a crush of his joyous teammates, he planted a big Michigan flag on the Block O.

For the Big Ten’s new flagbearer program, the party was on.