ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Indian Acting Legend Dilip Kumar Honored With Hero of Heroes Heritage Festival

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rii1K_0jOgdJC800

Dilip Kumar , widely considered at one of India’s greatest actors, will be honored with a bespoke, heritage festival that launches next month.

The Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes festival will be held on Dec. 10 and 11 to mark the centenary of the star’s birth. Kumar (aka Yusuf Khan) died in July last year, age 98 .

The festival is organized by the Film Heritage Foundation , which is behind an upcoming film restoration workshop in Mumbai , and whose director Shivendra Singh Durgapur was at the Film Bazaar this week and spoke at a panel about restoration.

The festival will play four of Kumar’s milestone films “Aan” from 1952, “Devdas” (1955), “Ram Aur Shyam” (1967) and “Shakti” (1982) at more than 30 cinema venues in cities across India. Host cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Bareilly, Kanpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Raipur, Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“Dilip Kumar turning 100! What an incredible opportunity to bring back one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema on the big screen. He truly is the ‘Hero of Heroes’ as even today he is an actor that the biggest stars look up to. Even though some of these films were released nearly seventy years ago, the power of Dilip Kumar’s performances, his craft as a method actor and his charisma make him ageless,” said Durgapur.

But before the festival could assemble its selection, Durgapur and the FHF first had to overcome the issue of deteriorating or missing materials.

“I was so excited thinking of how many of [Kumar’s] films I could curate to mark the occasion. Little did I know then that I would have the opposite problem. I was shocked and heartbroken to discover that many of his great films survived only in low-resolution formats that could not be projected on the big screen,” said Durgapur.

“I cobbled together these films with great difficulty with many people asking me why some of their favorite Dilip Kumar films were not included. I hope this will be a wake-up call to filmmakers and producers to realize that time is running out and that they should look into preserving their films before it is too late.”

“Yousuf Sahab set an international bar for Indian actors to follow. Erudite, eloquent and excellent in his chosen field. Cinema can make people believe that those who have departed are still alive. In that context to me Dilip Kumar ji is one of the world’s best actors alive,” said leading Indian actor Kamal Haasan.

“I would urge every film lover and contemporary actor who have not watched Dilip Kumar larger than life not to miss the incredible opportunity of watching this giant among actors back on the big screen. It will be a master class in acting,” said Amitabh Bachchan, leading actor and ambassador for the FHF. “I am still to meet an actor who could match his faultless performance, his flawless diction and the intelligence and commitment he brought to his craft. His every spoken word was poetry and when he appeared on the screen, everything else was a blur.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Variety

Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie

Just hours after news broke Wednesday that Christine McVie, singer and songwriter of many of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring hits, had died at the age of 79, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.” That was the day that Nicks and singer-guitarist-then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham auditioned for Fleetwood Mac, which formed in London in 1966 but had relocated to California. McVie, who was married to the band’s founding member and bassist John McVie at the time, joined the group in 1970. Over the years, Fleetwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Jim Parsons on Why Being a Gay, Aspiring Actor When Ellen DeGeneres Came Out Was ‘F—ing Scary’

Jim Parsons cried a lot while reading “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Other Four-Letter Words,” entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 book about his late husband Kit Cowan’s battle with cancer. “My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, ‘Do you think it would make a good movie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Parsons tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And he read it, and he said, ‘I think it would.’” Fast forward to today: Focus Features’ “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and in...
Variety

Joe Pesci Reveals ‘Home Alone 2’ Fire Hat Prank Went Wrong: ‘I Sustained Serious Burns to the Top of My Head’

Joe Pesci starred as the hot-headed thief Harry in two “Home Alone” movies opposite Macaulay Culkin and Daniel Stern. In a new interview with People to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Pesci looked back at the “demanding” physical comedy that went into making the family comedy. One prank in the sequel in which Harry’s hat gets set on fire left Pesci with “serious burns.” “In addition to the expected bumps, bruises and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Christine McVie’s Finest Moments in Song, Solo and With Fleetwood Mac

When Christine McVie died Wednesday at age 79, the membership of Fleetwood Mac lost a crucial component within its sound – an old soul, a sweetly world-weary vocalist and a subtly romantic songwriter whose haunted tones were both a complement to, and opposite from, the vibes of fellow singer-songwriters Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Her low voice and lovelorn lyricism (to say nothing of her taut, bluesy piano and organ styling) have been part of McVie’s kitbag since before she married Mac bassist John McVie and was, instead, Christine Anne Perfect – her real, befitting last name.  Here is a selection of...
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
Variety

Ethiopia Habtemariam to Step Down From Motown Records

Ethiopia Habtemariam, currently chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, will be stepping down from her position in order to pursue new endeavors, she and the company stated in a joint announcement Tuesday. “It has been the greatest honor to work with some of the most incredible artists, songwriters and partners in the world,” she said in a statement. “I have always had a clear vision for the talent that I’ve had the privilege to work with, which has led Motown to global success and returned the label to the forefront of contemporary culture. I would not have been able to make that...
Variety

Slap or No Slap — ‘Emancipation’ Is an Oscar Contender for Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua

Will Smith is between a Chris Rock and a hard place. The speculation surrounding Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” and Smith, its star and producer, has been the watercooler talk of awards season and the bane of awards prognosticators tracking their charts. Will voters embrace the epic? Can they or should they? Following his slapping of the comedian at the 94th Oscars, Smith resigned from AMPAS and was banned from attending the ceremony or other Academy-sponsored events for 10 years. However, that doesn’t preclude the “King Richard” best actor winner from being nominated or even winning another statuette during that period. Nor should...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Harry Styles, Haim, Bette Midler, the Eagles and More Remember Fleetwood Mac Songstress Christine McVie: ‘RIP Songbird’

Christine McVie touched hearts all over the world with her lyricism about the joys and aches of love as a member of Fleetwood Mac and across her own solo endeavors as a singer-songwriter. This was more than evident after news of her death at age 79 came on Wednesday and reactions from the music industry, friends and Fleetwood Mac fans began flooding social media. Members of Fleetwood Mac posted a joint statement on their band and individual accounts, which is how most came to learn of her death. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine...
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
Variety

Park Seo-joon Joins ‘The Marvels’ as Korean Talent Fronts Disney Content Showcase

Korean actor Park Seo-joon will star in the upcoming superhero movie “The Marvels” to be released in July 2023. He joins a growing roster of Korean talent that is joining Disney-backed content and was one of many Korean names dropped Wednesday at a Disney content showcase in Singapore. Park is known for roles in TV series “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” and the 2020 drama “Itaewon Class.” He follows fellow Korean Claudia Kim in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and Korean American Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) in 2021’s “Eternals” in Marvel-branded content. Earlier this month, “Squid Games” star Lee Jung-jae was announced...
Variety

Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album

For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
Variety

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’: Watch First Trailer of 1960s-Set Slapstick Comedy

Producers Rohit Shetty Productionz, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment have released the first trailer for keenly-anticipated comedy film “Cirkus.” Featuring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film also has cameos by Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. It is directed by Rohit Shetty. “Cirkus,” set in the 1960s, is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy of Errors,” which has been adapted several times for Indian screens, notably in 1963 by Manu Sen as Bengali film-language “Bhranti Bilas,”...
Variety

‘Easy Rider’ Reboot in the Works: Rights Holders to Update Dennis Hopper-Peter Fonda Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

A reimagining of the classic 1969 counterculture film “Easy Rider” is in early development, Variety has learned exclusively. A consortium of stakeholders and producers — including Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group — own the adaptation rights to the project originally released by Columbia Pictures. The original “Easy Rider” is credited with showcasing a changing sociopolitical landscape in America, particularly through the lens of its restless and progressive youth. Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Terry Southern wrote the drug-laden motorcycle epic, which Hopper directed and in which both he and Fonda...
Variety

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Kicks Off With Splashy Opening Night Featuring Stars, Bruno Mars Performance

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicked off its second edition on Friday with a splashy gala that alongside Egyptian icon Yousra and a plethora of Arab talent also saw Guy Ritchie, Sharon Stone and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on the red carpet.  Held in the auditorium of the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah, on the Red Sea’s eastern shore, the ceremony served as a strong affirmation of the event’s theme “Film is Everything,” and of the special meaning of cinema in a country where, until December 2017, moviegoing was banned for religion-related reasons. Saudi producer and philanthropist Mohammed Al Turki,...
Variety

‘Inbetween Worlds’ Wins TorinoFilmLab Award at Turin’s Talents and Short Film Market

Turin’s Talents and Short Film Market held the inaugural edition of training and pitching program A Long Way Home this week, showcasing five feature-length projects based on or inspired by a previously released short movie. The program wrapped on Wednesday, with the TorinoFilmLab Award going to “Inbetween Worlds,” directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen. The Experience Sardinia Award, in collaboration with Sardinia Film Commission Foundation, was won by “A Touch of Harmony,” directed by Céline Gailleurd and Olivier Bohler. Talent development programs manager Massimiliano Nardulli told Variety the initiative was an “evolution” of a previous industry event called Oltrecorto. “We wished...
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy