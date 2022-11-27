Da’Zhon Wyche flirts with 20-point triple-double as UAA knocks off previously unbeaten Texas team

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 millionAsh JurbergAlaska State
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasportsreport.com
AK Hoops Report: Moses nets 31 points; Jackson blocks 8 shots; Novelli hot from 3-point land
Anchorage’s Isaiah Moses carried the nation’s fifth-ranked NJCAA team to victory after spearheading College of Southern Idaho’s 103-95 OT win over visiting Laramie County. In the breakout performance of his college career, Moses pumped in 28 of his team’s 62 points after halftime to keep the Golden...
alaskasportsreport.com
ASAA Notebook: State’s smallest teams on verge of getting 9-person football
Football conferences and the continued remodeling of the sport are items tucked into the agenda for the latest Alaska School Activities Association board of directors meeting set to begin Monday in Anchorage. In a wide-ranging interview with the Alaska Sports Report, ASAA executive director Billy Strickland hinted at what he thinks will happen.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter storm moves through Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system is pushing through the mainland and Southcentral sections of the state. Noatak reported snowfall of 12 inches, with Nome, Shishmaref and Wainwright getting 6 inches as the winter storm barreled through northwest Alaska Tuesday night to Wednesday. Snowfall is expected to total 1-2...
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
pct.edu
Students continue to unpack benefits from service trip to Alaska
For some travel experiences, the excitement ends when the travelers return home, but for a Pennsylvania College of Technology group, the benefits from a service-learning trip to Alaska are still being unpacked. The contingent from Penn College’s human services & restorative justice major partnered with YWCA Alaska to host “Through...
alaskafish.news
Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!
Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District investigating series of school break-ins
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said at least five schools have been broken into since the start of the school year, including one elementary school that has been hit three times. District Spokesperson Lisa Miller said the thefts involve cash gift cards, and computer equipment. They’ve been...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Anchorage, AK
Anchorage in Alaska is popular for its nature trails and glaciers. Most outdoor recreation areas in this city are also free of charge. In 1915, Anchorage saw development within its community when Congress constructed and completed the only federally-owned railroad in the country. Agriculture sprung and made Anchorage a popular...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vietnam veteran lands the trophy elk he’s been after for 26 years
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Never underestimate the kindness of strangers, which is something Carl White now knows all too well. The Vietnam veteran was surprised to be the recipient of a donated hunt at the Northern Lights Elk Ranch of Alaska last month, giving him a unique opportunity to bag that bull elk he’s been after for 26 years.
Anchorage School District closures: District and parents should take a close look at the test scores
The Anchorage School District is trying to fill its self-inflicted $68 million budget hole by “closing” six neighborhood schools. But only one school will be closed. Five of the schools will be actually “repurposed” for other functions; two will be used to house enlarged pre-K programs.
Anchorage birth rate drops dramatically, but school district is finding a way to get more money: Add Pre-kindergarten
Readers have been led to believe the Anchorage School District was preparing to close schools due to major budget shortfalls. Instead, two out of the six of the proposed schools are being “repurposed” by the Anchorage School District as pre-kindergarten academies, even though it has no data to prove the effectiveness of such programs.
alaskapublic.org
12-year-old girl dead, boy held in Muldoon shooting
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Muldoon Tuesday night, and a juvenile boy is in custody, according to Anchorage police. Police have released few details about the shooting, saying the investigation is ongoing. According to an Anchorage Police Department statement, officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to reports...
alaskapublic.org
‘I watched it rapidly turn into absolute chaos’: Inside the deepening dysfunction at North Star psychiatric hospital
Nick Petito saw a lot in the six months he worked at North Star hospital in Anchorage. Petito wasn’t a therapist. He wasn’t a social worker. He was the maintenance manager, charged with fixing what was physically broken at Alaska’s only psychiatric hospital for children. It was...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm
Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
radiokenai.com
Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating Muldoon homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a Muldoon neighborhood homicide after getting reports of a shooting Tuesday evening. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, swing shift patrol officers responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting south of East 20th Avenue.
alaskasnewssource.com
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of potential victims came forward to the Division of Banking and Securities following the publication by Alaska’s News Source of an alleged fraudulent multi-million-dollar investment scheme, DBS officials said. “Since your story aired, we are now in touch with people who have made investments...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska officials hope switch to stronger opioid reversal drug will help quell rise in fentanyl
Naloxone is the overdose-reversing drug that is becoming more and more prevalent as the nation battles an opioid epidemic. Alaska State Troopers carry naloxone in case they need to revive someone who has overdosed on opioids. For a while, they were using Narcan, a brand name as synonymous to naloxone as Kleenex is to tissues.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
kinyradio.com
Alaska man sentenced to 12 years for 2021 multiple vehicle crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Christopher Lee Jordan Tuesday to serve a composite sentence of 20 years with eight years suspended for striking six vehicles while driving under the influence of drugs last fall. He was sentenced for two counts of assault in the...
Comments / 1