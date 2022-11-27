FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NBA Foundation awards grant to Baton Rouge non-profit to benefit minority students
Get knowledge and resources during HIV 365 event set for Friday in BR
Capital Area CASA needs volunteers
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
Habitat to open applications
Help children in need this Christmas by adopting an elf
World Aids Day, advocates encourage testing and prevention methods
Capital City nonprofits getting active, early start on Giving Tuesday
Police give tips for safe holiday shopping
Joe Burrow Foundation announces city-inspired competition
Community Resource Fair in Jeanerette
Community grant applications set to close this week
Holiday Event Guide December 1st Through 4th
$2,000 hiring bonus and part-timer pay increase on table for Baton Rouge schools
Hospital puts out urgent call for blood donations
Student well-being night addresses common concerns for parents
Boucherie and Balloon Festival is back
Baton Rouge Festival of Lights
Sheriff lifts some restrictions to attract more deputies to handle Ascension Parish’s growth
December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0