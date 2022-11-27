ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAFB

Capital Area CASA needs volunteers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates wants to make sure no child is left behind in the foster care system. The Capital Area CASA Association is looking for volunteers to support children in the system. “They have a lot of fears. One told me the other...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
BAKER, LA
KATC News

Habitat to open applications

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is releasing applications for its Affordable Homeownership Program on January 3, 2023 and will hold some information sessions to help folks fill them out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Help children in need this Christmas by adopting an elf

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is asking you to adopt an elf and advocate for children in need. This year inflation will be humbug for millions of families across the United States. A study from Credit Karma said one in three will be unable to afford the same things they did in 2021.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police give tips for safe holiday shopping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tis the season of giving but is it also the season of taking?. Don Coppola with Baton Rouge Police Department says, “People need to be aware of their surroundings and stay vigilant.”. If Santa is sending his gifts through the mail this year, just...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow Foundation announces city-inspired competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced a new city-inspired competition to help support families who battle food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The competition is called “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good.” Officials with the Joe Burrow Foundation said fans and supporters...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Community Resource Fair in Jeanerette

Louisiana Department of Health is presenting a Community Resource Fair in Jeanerette! Attendees will be able to get no-cost flu vaccines, COVID-19 Boosters, and Monkeypox vaccines. This event is also made possible by Second Harvest Food Bank. Source: LDH.
JEANERETTE, LA
WAFB

Holiday Event Guide December 1st Through 4th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Holiday season has officially begun. Decorations are going up. Christmas lights are coming on. There are so many events taking place in and around Baton Rouge. Here’s our list of events you must attend this weekend. Snow & Glow at Holiday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hospital puts out urgent call for blood donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake hospital is putting out an urgent call for blood donations. Officials with the hospital said they have reached critically low O negative blood levels. They added that overall donations are down 15% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Student well-being night addresses common concerns for parents

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - “Things are progressively changing, and it’s important for parents to be engaged. You can’t just leave it on the school system.”. For Weston Moreau, things are different for his two boys than it was when he was a student. “So overall I...
WAFB

Boucherie and Balloon Festival is back

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - If you want to take flight in a hot air balloon or enjoy some really good food, the Boucherie and Balloon Festival in Sorrento, Louisiana is the place to be. From cracklin’ cookoffs, to live music and plenty of shopping, there will be festivities you and...
SORRENTO, LA
iheart.com

Baton Rouge Festival of Lights

There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Baton Rouge than with the Festival of Lights. Join us for a holiday celebration featuring 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa Claus himself! Watch as the magic lights up before your eyes with a fireworks show and the annual tree lighting ceremony in North Boulevard Town Square.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

Come out to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus to see a dazzling holiday light display. The Holiday Lights display will have even more lights this year to make the season brighter. Baton Rouge General is also bringing back Snow & Glow—a ticketed, family-friendly event with fake snow, Santa photos and more on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 15. brgeneral.org.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

