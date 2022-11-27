Los Alamos WinterFest takes place this weekend, Dec. 2-4, with a variety of holiday festivities for the entire family. Los Alamos MainStreet is once again hosting the Holiday Lights Parade taking place along Central Ave. beginning at 6 pm, with this year’s theme, “There’s Gnome Place Like Home.” Central Ave., from the roundabout to Oppenheimer, will be closed from 4 pm to 8 pm for the festivities. Judges this year include Mike Holtzclaw, Chancellor of UNM Los Alamos, Jacci Gruninger, owner of High Mountain Wellbeing, County Councilor, Keith Lepsch, and Teianna Mitchell, Marketing Manager for PEEC, with parade announcer, Donavan Price from Enterprise Bank and Trust. HMS Implacable, the local chapter of The Royal Manticoran Navy, is again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and asks that the public consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parade. Uniformed crew members will be collecting the toys alongside their float entry.

