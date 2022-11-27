Read full article on original website
County: DPU And Customer Care Center To Close From 11:30 A.M. To 1:PM. Friday During Appreciation Luncheon For Employees
The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) administrative office and the Customer Care Center, located at 1000 Central Ave., Suite 130, will close during the lunch hour on Friday, Dec. 2. In celebration of the holiday season, DPU management will be hosting an appreciation luncheon for all DPU employees between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Los Alamos Public Schools Hiring Bus Drivers
Los Alamos Public Schools wants to put you in the driver’s seat. The LAPS Transportation Department is hiring bus drivers and substitute bus drivers. Training is available. LAPS employees are eligible for PTO, medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance, YMCA membership and a retirement plan. In addition, there are opportunities for continuing education and advancement. Substitutes are not eligible for benefits.
Changes For Meals At Both Senior Centers During Renovation Of Kitchen At Betty Ehart
The Los Alamos and White Rock senior center lunches will look a little different during an upcoming renovation plan is scheduled for the Betty Ehart Senior Center (BESC) location. The BESC staff will be moving their meal staff from Los Alamos to White Rock on Dec. 1 for several months....
LAPSA Accepts Narcan Doses Following Presentation On The Emergency Use Of Naloxone By Lay Persons
Los Alamos Public Safety Association president, Alice Bodelson, receives a two-dose box of Narcan® from trainer, Matthew Martinez, after a presentation by Martinez on the emergency use of naloxone by laypersons. Photo by Jenn Bartram. LAPSA NEWS RELEASE. Matthew Martinez, certified instructor with the State of New Mexico and...
Pinon And Chamisa Preschool To Hold ‘A Night On The Polar Express’, A Family Event Celebrating Literacy And Math
Students enrolled in Preschool programs at Chamisa and Piñon Elementary Schools, and their families, are invited to attend A Night on the Polar Express on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The program will start at 4:30 pm in the gymnasium at Piñon Elementary School. The focus of the evening is...
Hawk Hangout Is Looking For Sponsors
Conceived in May of this year, November marked the sixth Hawk Hangout event – and it continues to gain popularity among students. Named by the students, Hawk Hangout is a free monthly gathering that engages middle school kids in fun social activities that are generously hosted and sponsored by Los Alamos County Recreation, Teen Court, Library and Social Service departments, in collaboration with the Los Alamos Middle School, YMCA, Youth Activity Center, and SALA Los Alamos Event Center. Through a shared commitment to youth and community, this partnership is an effort to provide a safe space for socialization for the middle school youth in our community. And the good news, other Los Alamos community organizations are welcome to join this worthwhile effort by emailing Brendan Tuning at Brendan.tuning@lacnm.us.
LAHS Interact Club To Collect Warm Clothing, Non-Perishable Food This Weekend For Refugees And Asylum-Seekers
Los Alamos High School Interact members will be collecting donations of new or gently used warm clothing and non-perishable food items this weekend at two locations. Courtesy photo. ROTARY INTERACT NEWS RELEASE. The LAHS Interact Club, the youth service organization sponsored by the Rotary Club of Los Alamos, will host...
Two Missing Indigenous Persons Found Safe In Albuquerque
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that two missing Indigenous persons were found safe in Albuquerque. On Tuesday, November 29, the Bureau of Indian Affairs asked the Attorney General’s Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force to assist in locating a 15-year-old female who was reported missing by her uncle, and legal guardian, from the Socorro area. Agents were able to identify the male person the 15-year-old was with and located the male person and the 15-year-old in Albuquerque. Agents ensured her safety, transported her home, and removed her from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Smiles Of Tyranny
Last night, Los Alamos County Council voted in favor of passing the Chapter 18 Nuisance Code with a 4-3 vote. Councilors Scott, Izraelevitz, Derkacs, and Lepsch voted in favor, leaving Councilors Hand, Reagor, and Ryti voting against adopting the new code. It is amazing to me that the four individuals...
Obituary: Kent Grimmett Budge Mar. 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022
Kent Grimmett Budge passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 60 due to complications from a car crash. Although he died far from his home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he was fortunate to be surrounded by family when he passed. We appreciate the wonderful care that he received from the highly skilled doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
Los Alamos WinterFest Kicks Off This Weekend With Holiday Lights Parade At 6 p.m. Saturday
Los Alamos WinterFest takes place this weekend, Dec. 2-4, with a variety of holiday festivities for the entire family. Los Alamos MainStreet is once again hosting the Holiday Lights Parade taking place along Central Ave. beginning at 6 pm, with this year’s theme, “There’s Gnome Place Like Home.” Central Ave., from the roundabout to Oppenheimer, will be closed from 4 pm to 8 pm for the festivities. Judges this year include Mike Holtzclaw, Chancellor of UNM Los Alamos, Jacci Gruninger, owner of High Mountain Wellbeing, County Councilor, Keith Lepsch, and Teianna Mitchell, Marketing Manager for PEEC, with parade announcer, Donavan Price from Enterprise Bank and Trust. HMS Implacable, the local chapter of The Royal Manticoran Navy, is again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and asks that the public consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parade. Uniformed crew members will be collecting the toys alongside their float entry.
Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Convicted Of Felony Count Of False Imprisonment
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes pled no contest to one felony count of false imprisonment. As part of the plea agreement, Barnes must relinquish any law-enforcement certification and is not eligible to seek, obtain, or have employment in any law-enforcement position for the rest of his life. Sentencing has been set for January 5, 2023 where Barnes faces up to 18 months in prison.
