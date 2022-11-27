ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

Related
losalamosreporter.com

County: DPU And Customer Care Center To Close From 11:30 A.M. To 1:PM. Friday During Appreciation Luncheon For Employees

The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) administrative office and the Customer Care Center, located at 1000 Central Ave., Suite 130, will close during the lunch hour on Friday, Dec. 2. In celebration of the holiday season, DPU management will be hosting an appreciation luncheon for all DPU employees between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Public Schools Hiring Bus Drivers

Los Alamos Public Schools wants to put you in the driver’s seat. The LAPS Transportation Department is hiring bus drivers and substitute bus drivers. Training is available. LAPS employees are eligible for PTO, medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance, YMCA membership and a retirement plan. In addition, there are opportunities for continuing education and advancement. Substitutes are not eligible for benefits.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Hawk Hangout Is Looking For Sponsors

Conceived in May of this year, November marked the sixth Hawk Hangout event – and it continues to gain popularity among students. Named by the students, Hawk Hangout is a free monthly gathering that engages middle school kids in fun social activities that are generously hosted and sponsored by Los Alamos County Recreation, Teen Court, Library and Social Service departments, in collaboration with the Los Alamos Middle School, YMCA, Youth Activity Center, and SALA Los Alamos Event Center. Through a shared commitment to youth and community, this partnership is an effort to provide a safe space for socialization for the middle school youth in our community. And the good news, other Los Alamos community organizations are welcome to join this worthwhile effort by emailing Brendan Tuning at Brendan.tuning@lacnm.us.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Two Missing Indigenous Persons Found Safe In Albuquerque

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that two missing Indigenous persons were found safe in Albuquerque. On Tuesday, November 29, the Bureau of Indian Affairs asked the Attorney General’s Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force to assist in locating a 15-year-old female who was reported missing by her uncle, and legal guardian, from the Socorro area. Agents were able to identify the male person the 15-year-old was with and located the male person and the 15-year-old in Albuquerque. Agents ensured her safety, transported her home, and removed her from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Smiles Of Tyranny

Last night, Los Alamos County Council voted in favor of passing the Chapter 18 Nuisance Code with a 4-3 vote. Councilors Scott, Izraelevitz, Derkacs, and Lepsch voted in favor, leaving Councilors Hand, Reagor, and Ryti voting against adopting the new code. It is amazing to me that the four individuals...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Obituary: Kent Grimmett Budge Mar. 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022

Kent Grimmett Budge passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 60 due to complications from a car crash. Although he died far from his home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he was fortunate to be surrounded by family when he passed. We appreciate the wonderful care that he received from the highly skilled doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos WinterFest Kicks Off This Weekend With Holiday Lights Parade At 6 p.m. Saturday

Los Alamos WinterFest takes place this weekend, Dec. 2-4, with a variety of holiday festivities for the entire family. Los Alamos MainStreet is once again hosting the Holiday Lights Parade taking place along Central Ave. beginning at 6 pm, with this year’s theme, “There’s Gnome Place Like Home.” Central Ave., from the roundabout to Oppenheimer, will be closed from 4 pm to 8 pm for the festivities. Judges this year include Mike Holtzclaw, Chancellor of UNM Los Alamos, Jacci Gruninger, owner of High Mountain Wellbeing, County Councilor, Keith Lepsch, and Teianna Mitchell, Marketing Manager for PEEC, with parade announcer, Donavan Price from Enterprise Bank and Trust. HMS Implacable, the local chapter of The Royal Manticoran Navy, is again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and asks that the public consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parade. Uniformed crew members will be collecting the toys alongside their float entry.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Convicted Of Felony Count Of False Imprisonment

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes pled no contest to one felony count of false imprisonment. As part of the plea agreement, Barnes must relinquish any law-enforcement certification and is not eligible to seek, obtain, or have employment in any law-enforcement position for the rest of his life. Sentencing has been set for January 5, 2023 where Barnes faces up to 18 months in prison.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy