FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
Your Next Read: ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you are looking for some time to start reading a new book in these colder months, look no further. Joseph Colwell, an author, wrote his newest novel, ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’. The book follows the story of a young girl with big dreams who quickly endures heartbreak and setbacks ultimately leading to her recluse like nature.
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
The race for House District 3 goes to recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
CMU names Mike Mendoza Head Wrestling Coach
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University named former Assistant Coach Mike Mendoza the new Wrestling Head Coach. Mendoza has been overseeing the programs operations since Former Head Coach Chuck Pipher retired in October. “Been with the Program for three and a half years, so this is kind of...
Hit-and-run near Highway 50, bicyclist hospitalized with serious injuries
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A cyclist’s night took a turn for the worse Wednesday after a hit-and-run left the 28-year-old hospitalized and seriously hurt. The Grand Junction Police Department says that it responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. that evening, after a 911 caller reported that a bicyclist was hit by a light-colored sedan. Authorities say that the crash happened near the crossroads of Highway 50 and Linden Avenue.
