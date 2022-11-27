ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces first six members of assistant coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. — The first six assistants for new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule were announced on Thursday by Nebraska. The group is headlined by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, and also includes E.J. Barthel, running backs; Corey Campbell, head football strength and conditioning; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention

NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska goes on second-half tear as Huskers drill Boston College

Leave the hand up there in the sky after that nylon splash. It's better for effect. It's better for the picture. And man-oh-man was it a pretty picture whenever Keisei Tominaga shot the basketball on Wednesday night. Whenever he shot it, you expected it to go in. He didn't miss a shot in the first half – not one of the five he took from the field, not one of the five he shot from the free-throw line.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
1011now.com

7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

University of Nebraska’s Performance Nutrition Center Played Crucial Role In Huskers’ Season Opener In Ireland

Traveling overseas is never an easy feat, especially when you’re flying with a team of over one hundred players and staff for an international football game. The University of Nebraska football team did just that when they kicked off the 2022 season of college football by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Getting to Ireland was a monumental task with lots of logistics involved in making sure the team was fully prepared to play. How does a team this large prepare for a trip like this?
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

Officials Prepare for Nebraska Ag Expo

One of the nation’s largest indoor farm equipment shows will take place next week at Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska Ag Expo will be held at the Lancaster Event Center which is just on the east side of Lincoln. Tom Junge, the show director says more than 800 companies will be represented at the Nebraska Ag Expo scheduled for December 6th through the 8th. Junge says new this year will be exhibits focusing on new technology.
LINCOLN, NE

