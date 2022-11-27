Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
KETV.com
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces first six members of assistant coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. — The first six assistants for new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule were announced on Thursday by Nebraska. The group is headlined by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, and also includes E.J. Barthel, running backs; Corey Campbell, head football strength and conditioning; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line.
saturdaytradition.com
Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal, including 2 members of 2022 recruiting class
Three Nebraska players have decided to enter the transfer portal as of Thursday. The portal continues to be madness around college football, and that is no different with the Huskers in the midst of welcoming Matt Rhule. The three players are wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and offensive...
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach
Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
Nebraska goes on second-half tear as Huskers drill Boston College
Leave the hand up there in the sky after that nylon splash. It's better for effect. It's better for the picture. And man-oh-man was it a pretty picture whenever Keisei Tominaga shot the basketball on Wednesday night. Whenever he shot it, you expected it to go in. He didn't miss a shot in the first half – not one of the five he took from the field, not one of the five he shot from the free-throw line.
Corn Nation
Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Nebraska flexes in first round, but Hornets' story makes tourney special
This was never going to be a fair fight. And it wasn’t. It wasn’t even close. No. 2 seed Nebraska swept unseeded Delaware State with ease, 25-15, 25-9, 25-10, in NU’s most lopsided win of the season to advance to the second round to face Kansas on Friday night.
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
1011now.com
7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
1011now.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
A Trivia Tidbit to Start the Matt Rhule Era
Where did that ubiquitous fist-pump image of Nebraska’s new football coach originate?
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Faces Delaware State in the Opening Round of the NCAA Tournament
Nebraska (24-5, B1G 16-4) vs Delaware State (24-6, MEAC 11-3) When: Thursday, December 1st, 2022, 7 pm. Nebraska (24-5, B1G 16-4) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter, Maryville, TN. #2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L, Yorktown, IN. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter, Waverly,...
1011now.com
Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
nebraskanewsservice.net
University of Nebraska’s Performance Nutrition Center Played Crucial Role In Huskers’ Season Opener In Ireland
Traveling overseas is never an easy feat, especially when you’re flying with a team of over one hundred players and staff for an international football game. The University of Nebraska football team did just that when they kicked off the 2022 season of college football by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Getting to Ireland was a monumental task with lots of logistics involved in making sure the team was fully prepared to play. How does a team this large prepare for a trip like this?
kfornow.com
Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
1011now.com
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
wnax.com
Officials Prepare for Nebraska Ag Expo
One of the nation’s largest indoor farm equipment shows will take place next week at Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska Ag Expo will be held at the Lancaster Event Center which is just on the east side of Lincoln. Tom Junge, the show director says more than 800 companies will be represented at the Nebraska Ag Expo scheduled for December 6th through the 8th. Junge says new this year will be exhibits focusing on new technology.
