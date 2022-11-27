Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Saline Valley FPD plans toy drive
The Saline Valley Fire Protection District will participate in a Christmas toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Fenton Walmart, 653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd. The goal is to make the holiday brighter for students from two Fox C-6 elementary schools. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., firefighters will collect...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities
For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely revokes Super 8 business license, but hotel remains open at least until Dec. 12 hearing
In a split vote, the Pevely Board of Aldermen decided on Nov. 21 to revoke the business license for Pevely Hospitality Group Inc., which owns and operates the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z. On Oct. 18, Pevely city officials shut down the hotel’s second and third floors, as well...
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Dec. 1-8
Pevely-Herculaneum Christmas parade, 7 p.m., starts at Herculaneum City Park along Joachim Avenue and ends at Main Street-Joachim Street, Pevely. Call 636-475-4447 or 636-475-4452. Old Fashioned Christmas Festival and Kimmswick Cookie Walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill’s new city administrator is coming from Florida
After a two-month search, Byrnes Mill city officials have hired a new city administrator. Adam Thompson, currently the city manager of Bowling Green, Fla., a community of approximately 2,000 in Hardee County, will officially begin his duties as city administrator of Byrnes Mill on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Byrnes Mill had...
myleaderpaper.com
Janet Lynn (Neill) Goett, 74, Byrnes Mill
Janet Lynn (Neill) Goett, 74, of Byrnes Mill, died Nov. 29, 2022, in Byrnes Mill. Mrs. Goett was a teacher for 32 years, working at four of the elementary schools in the Northwest R-1 School District, and worked in public relations for Dave Mungenast. She never passed up the opportunity to take a girls’ trip and made unforgettable memories for those around her. She often went fishing with her husband and son simply to spend time with them. Born July 25, 1948, in Mexico, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Harriett “Mickey” (Travis) and John “Holly” Neill.
myleaderpaper.com
Connie Jo Gooch, 64, De Soto
Connie Jo Gooch, 64, of De Soto died Nov. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Gooch was born Jan. 13, 1958, in Craig, Colo., the daughter of the late Dortha (Jacober) and Clarence Schlosser. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dennis Paul Gooch. She...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly sells Arnold mobile home he doesn’t own
Arnold Police are trying to find a 50-year-old St. Louis man who allegedly sold a mobile home that did not belong to him. He is accused of twice stealing money from people by accepting payments for the mobile home he didn’t own, police reported. The latest victim, a 27-year-old...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man allegedly found driving stolen pickup in Eureka
A 28-year-old High Ridge man was arrested after he allegedly was found driving a stolen pickup in Eureka. He said he had agreed to buy the 1997 Ford F-150 from a 61-year-old Pacific man but had not made any payments, Eureka Police reported. A Eureka Police officer saw the pickup...
myleaderpaper.com
Two men arrested in connection to stolen pickup in Eureka
A 28-year-old Arnold man and a 32-year-old St. Louis man were arrested after they allegedly were found with a tan 1997 Ford F-250 pickup that had been stolen in Eureka, along with tools and other items that had been removed from the pickup. The two men were arrested in St. Louis, the same day a 51-year-old High Ridge man said his F-250 pickup was stolen, Eureka Police reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Graffiti found on I-55 overpass in Arnold
Arnold Police are investigating vandalism on the I-55 overpass and the nearby sidewalk along Church Road, where spray-painted words and letters were found. The cost for the Missouri Department of Transportation to remove the graffiti was estimated at $500, police reported. An officer saw the paint on the overpass at...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold business has unique whiskey offerings
If you are looking for something unique to serve or give as a gift this holiday season, you might want to stop by the new ABV Barrel Shop in Arnold. Steve Akley and Jim Fasnacht opened the single-barrel whiskey business this year at 6 Fox Valley Center. The store only...
myleaderpaper.com
Mary Lou Vineyard, 83, Festus
Mary Lou Vineyard, 83, of Festus died Nov. 28, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Arnold. Born April 28, 1939, in Festus, Mrs. Vineyard was the daughter of the late Hilda Sophia (Roth) and Louis Henry Schweigert. She is survived by her husband: Dale Vineyard; four children: Dena (Ronald) Lucas of Festus,...
myleaderpaper.com
Crantha ‘Fran’ (Moore) Stanfill-Huckabee, 85, Festus
Crantha “Fran” (Moore) Stanfill-Huckabee, 85, of Festus died Nov. 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Born May 26, 1937, Mrs. Stanfill-Huckabee was the daughter of the late Ola (Dickey) and Sam Moore. She was preceded in death by two spouses: John Huckabee and Gerald Stanfill.
myleaderpaper.com
Two men shot during dispute at Arnold Taco Bell
Arnold Police are investigating a shooting at the Taco Bell restaurant, 1932 Richardson Road, that left two men injured. The men were transported to Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. Officers were called at about 2:35 a.m. Nov. 27 to the restaurant following...
myleaderpaper.com
Virgil Eugene DeClue, 91, Herculaneum
Virgil Eugene DeClue, 91, of Herculaneum died Nov. 28, 2022, at Scenic Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mr. DeClue was a supervisor for Boeing Aircraft and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed bowling, traveling and working with the Boy Scouts and was an avid reader. Born Dec. 4, 1930, in Festus, he was the son of the late Artie May Ledbetter and Samuel DeClue.
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup with guns inside stolen from outside Arnold Schnucks
A pickup with three guns and hunting equipment inside was stolen from outside the Schnucks store, 3900 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The 2001 Ford F-350 was valued at about $20,000, and together the .380 Glock pistol, two Benelli shotguns and hunting equipment were worth about $9,600, Arnold Police reported. A...
myleaderpaper.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEWS: De Soto honors Mahn this season
The De Soto girls basketball program is devoting its season to the memory of one of its greatest players. Kim Mahn wore No. 40 while leading the Dragons to back-to-back state championships in 1988-1989. In 2018, Mahn’s No. 40 uniform became the first in school history – boys or girls – to be retired. Mahn died in April following a 20-year battle with multiple sclerosis. Every girls player at De Soto from seventh through 12th grade will wear a shirt in pregame warmups with Mahn’s name and number on the back.
myleaderpaper.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEWS: Blackcats seek fourth straight conference title
That’s the last time the Herculaneum girls basketball team lost to another team in the small-schools division of the Jefferson County Activities Association. Grandview handed the Blackcats that loss and won the league title that year. Since then, Herculaneum has conquered the conference three times, 5-0 each season. Seeking...
Comments / 0