Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg woman charged in fatal stabbing at motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing that happened at Motel 6 in Vicksburg Tuesday morning. Vicksburg police said they were dispatched to Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road before 8:30 a.m. on November 29. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Dale Turpin, of Vicksburg, deceased in […]
WAPT
Police arrest suspect in shooting that killed delivery driver
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a suspect in connection witha shooting that killed a delivery driver. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested on Nov. 26 on an outstanding murder warrant, police said in a release on Wednesday. Tarik Domino, a Capitol City Produce employee, was making a delivery...
WLBT
One person injured in wreck involving two 18-wheelers
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck late Tuesday, leaving one person injured. It happened at the Old Highway 49 intersection, part of which is blocked Wednesday morning as crews continue to work on clearing the scene. There’s no word on the extent of the individual’s...
WLBT
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
Police: Man found dead in Mississippi house; son reportedly admits to killing father
Police report that a Mississippi man was found dead in his home Wednesday morning and that the victim’s son has surrendered to police in the case. Jackson police were called to the 300 block of Riser Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Kenneth Boclair stabbed multiple times with a sharp object.
Mississippi woman accused of impersonating a police officer
WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wesson police arrested a woman accused of impersonating a police officer Wednesday, November 30. Police said they received a complaint about an individual contacting them using the identity of a police officer by electronic means making various claims. Upon further investigation, Rebecca Ann Brock, of Wesson, was arrested. Brock was charged […]
WLBT
Man turns himself in after fatally stabbing father, police say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after turning himself in for allegedly stabbing his father to death. Jackson Police say Kristopher BoClair turned himself in to a neighboring police department on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed his father during a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Riser St.
Juveniles arrested, suspected of stealing weapons from vehicles. Brookhaven police working more than dozen burglary cases from one night.
Police in one Mississippi town are investigating more than a dozen burglaries that happened in one night. Two juveniles suspected of stealing weapons from vehicles have been arrested. Brookhaven Police worked over a dozen burglary and theft reports from overnight Monday. Ten vehicle burglaries were reported — five on Belt...
philadelphiaobserver.com
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
WAPT
Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
WLBT
Vicksburg Police arrest ‘possible suspect’ in deadly stabbing case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police have arrested a person they say could be a “possible suspect” in a deadly stabbing Tuesday morning. At around 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 4137 I-20 Frontage Rd., in reference to a stabbing there. Once...
Police: Man found stabbed to death in Mississippi motel room
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Mississippi motel room Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Police report that officers were dispatched to Motel 6 at 4137 I-20 Frontage Road in Vicksburg in reference to a stabbing on Tuesday at 8:21 a.m. Once on the scene, officers found a...
WLBT
17-year-old gas station employee killed in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Crystal Springs are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station just before midnight on Monday. Investigators say 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed was working behind the counter at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51. Mohamed’s family reportedly owns...
WLBT
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police hope you can help them identify and find this man. They say he broke into a business Friday, October 28th, by removing a window pane and stealing money from the cash register. Police say the suspect left the scene in this car. The suspect...
WLBT
Two teens found shot to death in wrecked car
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers, found in a wrecked car Monday night. The discovery was made around 9 p.m. in front of the AT&T Building on Clinton Boulevard near Magnolia Circle. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said they found a 16-year-old and...
WLBT
Capitol Police to provide additional security for SWAC Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Security will not be an issue in or outside the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium while fans are enjoying the SWAC Championship game Saturday. Capitol Police Chief Bo Lucky says there will be more boots on the ground stationed in all areas near The Vet. “Anybody that...
3 arrested in shooting death of Mississippi 12-year-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
WLBT
Fire breaks out at Fondren grocery store
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a Fondren grocery store in Jackson Sunday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says there was a cooking fire in the back of Corner Market, which caused damage to the roof of the building. According to the assistant chief, no one...
WLBT
‘Some things just aren’t replaceable’: Woman heartbroken after late husband’s belongings, apartment was robbed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna Davis says she is heartbroken after coming home Tuesday evening to her apartment broken into and some of her husband’s belongings, who passed away in October, stolen. “It just makes me sick to my stomach, obviously. Some things just aren’t replaceable,” Davis said. “I...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate double homicide
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed two teenagers. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday to Magnolia Road and Clinton Boulevard, where a shooting had taken place. Police officials said someone shot into a car, killing 19-year-old Omarion Walker and 17-year-old Quintarius...
Comments / 0