Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Related
Hawkins Has Triple-Double, No. 16 Illinois Thumps Syracuse
Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, and No. 16 Illinois thumped Syracuse 73-44 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night. Neither team shot well, but Illinois (6-1) hit six of its 15 3-point attempts in the second half to send...
Bears Expect Justin Fields to Be Limited at Practice for Rest of Week
Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice.
Justin Fields' Quarterback Education Continues Even While Out for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In a season that is all about the development of quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears know they can't waste any reps, be it on the field or in his mind. Fields missed the Bears' Week 12 loss to the New York Jets with a separated left shoulder. He watched backup Trevor Siemian orchestrate the offense from the sidelines and had constant conversations with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko about what Siemian was doing.
Psych! Justin Fields Full Participant in Bears Practice on Thursday
Psych! Justin Fields practiced in full on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just hours after Luke Getsy said he expected Justin Fields to remain limited all week, Fields ended up being a full participant at Bears practice. The surprise came when the Bears released their injury report following...
Bears-Packers Game Has Passion Flaring Already Amongst Players
Justin Jones on Packers game: 'We owe them something' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throw records out the window. Forget that fact that both teams have lengthy injury reports. It’s Packers week and the Bears are fired up. “They’re trying to come in here and take what we...
‘Soldier' Justin Fields ‘Looked Like Himself' in Return to Full Bears Practice
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Jaylon Johnson has always known what quarterback Justin Fields is all about. So, of course, the Bears' star cornerback isn't fazed by the idea that the 23-year-old quarterback looks to be trending toward playing Sunday against the Green Bay Packers despite dealing with a separated left shoulder.
NBC Chicago
Death of Purdue Quarterback's Brother Under Investigation By Lake County Coroner
The Lake County Coroner is investigating the death of Sean O'Connell, the oldest brother of Purdue University starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the coroner's office confirmed. An autopsy was completed Monday, the coroner said in a statement to NBC 5, and results are pending toxicology studies, "though at this time the...
4 Takeaways From Bulls' Inconsistent First Quarter of Season
SAN FRANCISCO --- After 21 games, the Chicago Bulls sit outside the Eastern Conference play-in picture and are on pace to finish 35-47. Given that, according to multiple advanced metrics, they have faced the NBA’s toughest schedule to this point, that they own the third-easiest remaining schedule and they, well, hope that Lonzo Ball returns, the record certainly could improve.
Blackhawks Place Jarred Tinordi on Injured Reserve, Recall Ian Mitchell
Hawks place Tinordi on IR, recall Mitchell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 and recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced before practice on Thursday. The Blackhawks...
Could Cubs, Astros Swap Catchers in MLB Free Agency?
Could Cubs, Astros swap catchers in MLB free agency? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s been reported this week the Astros have held discussions with Willson Contreras, and earlier in the offseason the Cubs have internally discussed Christian Vazquez. And Thursday, one more national writer weighed in on...
Members of St. Ignatius College Prep Hockey Team File Lawsuit Against Drunk Trucker Who Slammed Into Their Bus
Sixteen members of Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team, along with their parents and two coaches, have filed a lawsuit after a semi-truck driver earlier this month slammed into the school bus they were riding in Northern Indiana. According to officials, more than a dozen players were...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Occur Next Week
Days are getting noticeably shorter and the sun is going down before 5 p.m., but Illinois will actually hit its earliest sunset of the year in the coming days. It would seem reasonable to expect that the earliest sunset of the year would coincide with the winter solstice, but in reality the day with the earliest sunset of the year actually occurs two weeks before that, according to astronomers.
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
WGNtv.com
Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast
Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Makes its First Chicago-Area Stop Friday. Here's Where to See It
A musical holiday tradition that travels across North America is heading to the Chicago area Friday, making its first of three suburban Chicago stops. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
‘Horrific Sight': What We Know About Tragic Case Unfolding in Buffalo Grove
Five people are dead in a tragic case unfolding in Buffalo Grove this week, which police described as "horrific" and "unthinkable." As details begin to come out, many are asking what happened?. While there is still much to come from the investigation, here's what officials have confirmed on the case...
Troubling Air Pollution Levels Found in Several Chicago Neighborhoods, New Report Finds
High air pollution is under the microscope of MuckRock, a journalism non-profit that looked at air quality across Chicago and found troubling levels in several neighborhoods like Little Village and Austin. The results, found using Microsoft sensor data and due to be released this week, are troubling to residents in...
Neighbors, Friends Recall Family Strife That Preceded Buffalo Grove Killings
Neighbors left flowers outside a suburban Buffalo Grove home Thursday evening just one day after five members of the same family were found dead following a well-being check. “I know that they’ll be greatly missed,” said family friend Liliya Dzhorayeva. “I’m sure others have mentioned, but its shocking that something like this happen.”
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0