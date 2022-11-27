ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bears Expect Justin Fields to Be Limited at Practice for Rest of Week

Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields' Quarterback Education Continues Even While Out for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In a season that is all about the development of quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears know they can't waste any reps, be it on the field or in his mind. Fields missed the Bears' Week 12 loss to the New York Jets with a separated left shoulder. He watched backup Trevor Siemian orchestrate the offense from the sidelines and had constant conversations with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko about what Siemian was doing.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

4 Takeaways From Bulls' Inconsistent First Quarter of Season

SAN FRANCISCO --- After 21 games, the Chicago Bulls sit outside the Eastern Conference play-in picture and are on pace to finish 35-47. Given that, according to multiple advanced metrics, they have faced the NBA’s toughest schedule to this point, that they own the third-easiest remaining schedule and they, well, hope that Lonzo Ball returns, the record certainly could improve.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Place Jarred Tinordi on Injured Reserve, Recall Ian Mitchell

Hawks place Tinordi on IR, recall Mitchell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 and recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced before practice on Thursday. The Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Could Cubs, Astros Swap Catchers in MLB Free Agency?

Could Cubs, Astros swap catchers in MLB free agency? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s been reported this week the Astros have held discussions with Willson Contreras, and earlier in the offseason the Cubs have internally discussed Christian Vazquez. And Thursday, one more national writer weighed in on...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Occur Next Week

Days are getting noticeably shorter and the sun is going down before 5 p.m., but Illinois will actually hit its earliest sunset of the year in the coming days. It would seem reasonable to expect that the earliest sunset of the year would coincide with the winter solstice, but in reality the day with the earliest sunset of the year actually occurs two weeks before that, according to astronomers.
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast

Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Makes its First Chicago-Area Stop Friday. Here's Where to See It

A musical holiday tradition that travels across North America is heading to the Chicago area Friday, making its first of three suburban Chicago stops. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
