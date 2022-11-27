ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
Parade

Kevin Bacon Shares His ‘Breakfast of Champions’ Meal

Sometimes, you just want to know all about your favorite stars' everyday activities, like what they do at home on a day off, or what they like to buy at the grocery store. Luckily for fans of Kevin Bacon, the actor showed off what he called his "Breakfast of Champions," sharing a video of himself putting it together one morning in his home.
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Live Concert to Return for One Night Only at Hollywood Bowl

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Immerse yourself in Westeros for the night with the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience.” Led by Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, the show is returning for a special encore at the Hollywood Bowl in May, in which the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra will perform the music from the hit HBO series. The show’s memorable score will come to life during the show, which in addition to some of the most iconic songs like its main title theme, “Light of the...
American Songwriter

6 Best Direct Boxes for Singer-Songwriters

This is a subject that’s haunted me for many years. Like a lot of singer-songwriters, I’ve struggled to get good, consistent sound from my guitar in a live context. DI’s are also extremely useful in the studio. So, here are my favorites after years of exhaustive research and many dollars spent. I’m taking it as a given that you already have your favorite pickup system and I’m not addressing multi-effect or combination DI boxes. We’re just looking at the best way to transfer your signal to the front of the house with the correct impedance and the best sound possible.

