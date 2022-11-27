IOWA'S (FINALLY) USING THE PORTAL. There’s the simple fact that Iowa’s hitting the transfer portal, which it hardly did in 2022; the Hawkeyes brought in a tight end from FCS Lafayette and saw a few players leave, notably return man Charlie Jones, who blossomed into a thousand-yard receiver at Purdue. Iowa's NIL collective is much more advanced than it was a year ago, which played a part in landing McNamara's commitment. McNamara was able to hit the portal before the Dec. 5 window begins because he's a grad transfer. He also underwent season-ending surgery after losing his starting job to J.J. McCarthy, so he's away from the team and would not have been a factor in Michigan's College Football Playoff push.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO