Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
TxDOT Breaking Ground on New Project Impacting Drivers for YearsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jury Selection Continues in the Trial of Ex-Fort Worth Police Officer Charged with MurderLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Transfer Portal Daily: Iowa landing Cade McNamara could be a program-changer
IOWA'S (FINALLY) USING THE PORTAL. There’s the simple fact that Iowa’s hitting the transfer portal, which it hardly did in 2022; the Hawkeyes brought in a tight end from FCS Lafayette and saw a few players leave, notably return man Charlie Jones, who blossomed into a thousand-yard receiver at Purdue. Iowa's NIL collective is much more advanced than it was a year ago, which played a part in landing McNamara's commitment. McNamara was able to hit the portal before the Dec. 5 window begins because he's a grad transfer. He also underwent season-ending surgery after losing his starting job to J.J. McCarthy, so he's away from the team and would not have been a factor in Michigan's College Football Playoff push.
10 things to know as Kansas State meets TCU in the Big 12 Championship
A revolving door that ushered players from the east visitors’ sideline Oct. 22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium and off Moncrief Field was a categorical uncanny development. Inexplicably, player after player trudged to the northwest corner of TCU’s home stadium. Kansas State had a light grip on an early lead that night in front of 45,561. The Wildcats like to think their best football remained in the halftime locker room on that breezy evening at southwest Fort Worth. And that their best ball transfers 18¾ miles east when K-State makes the whole 500-mile trek to Arlington, Texas.
Swarmcast: Instant Reaction: Michigan QB Cade McNamara commits to Iowa
Some huge, huge offseason news broke on Thursday night when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced that he would be committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes. HawkeyeInsider subscribers were hinted at this news earlier in the week, but McNamara made it official on Thursday. David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze what this means for Iowa, why it was so significant to make a change this early in the offseason, if it could have a ripple effect and much, much more.
Iowa Football: WR Arland Bruce IV enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The offseason attrition continues as wide receiver Arland Bruce IV has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bruce, who has been one of Iowa's primary wide receivers through the past two years, finished this year with 19 receptions totaling 187 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Stuckey visiting a Trio of Receivers
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, receivers coach Chansi Stuckey will head to Texas to see his...
Friday Walk Through: Previewing Kansas State vs. TCU for the Big 12 Championship
Friday Walk Through: Previewing Kansas State vs. TCU in the Big 12 Championship. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the show the fellas preview Kansas State's game against TCU on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: O’Leary seeing his Five-Star Safety
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. As we reported on Thursday, safeties coach Chris O'Leary will be in Denton, Texas,...
Daily Delivery: Yes, Fitz thinks Kansas State beats TCU, but here's why he thinks it happens
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Instead of offering his typical On the Line version of the DD today, Fitz shares that he believes Kansas State will win Saturday's Big 12 Championship game, but this video provides the why. At Tuesday's weekly press conference, Fitz asked Coach Chris Klieman and the provided players to define this K-State team after 12 games, and the answers provided a sense of calm and confidence that made Fitz believe the Wildcats are ready to upset TCU.
Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1