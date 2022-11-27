ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

To weight or not to weight: Grading scales have an impact in Ashland County

ASHLAND — It’s a debate that has been raging at schools across the nation: Should school districts have weighted grades?. In a weighted system, certain classes are valued differently on grade point averages (GPA) than others. For example, an A in an Advanced Placement (AP) class could be a 5.0 on the GPA scale, while an A in a normal class could be a 4.0.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

AU’s 17th edition of TubaChristmas set for Saturday

ASHLAND — Ashland University’s version of TubaChristmas will be taking place this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hugo Young Theatre. The concert, featuring traditional holiday favorites, is free and open to the public and will start at noon. Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of TubaChristmas events take place throughout the...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House takes place Dec. 10-11

ASHLAND — The historic Brinton House at 603 Center Street will be decked out for Christmas in all its Victorian splendor for A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House on Dec. 10 from 3 to 9 p.m. and again on Dec. 11 from 12 to 5 p.m. Capt. Joseph...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Schools to receive school safety grant

ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools will soon get a number of school security and safety upgrades, courtesy of a recently-announced state grant. On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ashland City Schools would receive a total of $225,050 as a part of the state's ongoing K-12 School Safety Grant Program.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Board of Education appoints Barb Queer to public library board

ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools' Board of Education appointed longtime county employee Barb Queer to the Ashland Public Library Board of Trustees at a packed work session on Tuesday. Queer's appointment came just eight days after the divided school board voted against reinstating current trustee Stephanie Hunn over the...
ASHLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy