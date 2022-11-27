Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
To weight or not to weight: Grading scales have an impact in Ashland County
ASHLAND — It’s a debate that has been raging at schools across the nation: Should school districts have weighted grades?. In a weighted system, certain classes are valued differently on grade point averages (GPA) than others. For example, an A in an Advanced Placement (AP) class could be a 5.0 on the GPA scale, while an A in a normal class could be a 4.0.
ashlandsource.com
AU’s 17th edition of TubaChristmas set for Saturday
ASHLAND — Ashland University’s version of TubaChristmas will be taking place this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hugo Young Theatre. The concert, featuring traditional holiday favorites, is free and open to the public and will start at noon. Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of TubaChristmas events take place throughout the...
ashlandsource.com
100th birthday celebrated at The Inn at Ashland Woods
ASHLAND — The Inn at Ashland Woods recently celebrated the 100th Birthday for Betty Stutz. Betty has been a part of The Inn at Ashland Woods family since May of 2021.
ashlandsource.com
A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House takes place Dec. 10-11
ASHLAND — The historic Brinton House at 603 Center Street will be decked out for Christmas in all its Victorian splendor for A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House on Dec. 10 from 3 to 9 p.m. and again on Dec. 11 from 12 to 5 p.m. Capt. Joseph...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Schools to receive school safety grant
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools will soon get a number of school security and safety upgrades, courtesy of a recently-announced state grant. On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ashland City Schools would receive a total of $225,050 as a part of the state's ongoing K-12 School Safety Grant Program.
ashlandsource.com
Wayne County rape crisis center awarded $223K grant from latest round of funding
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that several organizations, including one based in Wayne County, will receive $4.8 million in grants to support rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs across the state. Wooster-based OneEighty Inc. is one of the 25 rape crisis centers and survivor service...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Board of Education appoints Barb Queer to public library board
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools' Board of Education appointed longtime county employee Barb Queer to the Ashland Public Library Board of Trustees at a packed work session on Tuesday. Queer's appointment came just eight days after the divided school board voted against reinstating current trustee Stephanie Hunn over the...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Property Transfers from November 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 29. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Commissioners continue search for permanent EMA director by posting new job description
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners have restarted their search for an EMA director and headquarters. The commissioner’s office posted a job description for the position most recently held by Mark Rafeld, who retired in July after 15 years in the role.
