Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
KOKI FOX 23
World Cup scores, updates: Portugal vs. South Korea, Uruguay vs. Ghana
Second place in Groups G and H is up for grabs heading into the final day of group play at the 2022 World Cup. While Brazil and Portugal lead each group with six points apiece, there’s no other team with more than three points. And two teams in each group have just a single point through two games.
KOKI FOX 23
World Cup scores, updates: Australia stuns Denmark, advances to Round of 16 as France tops Group C
Australia stunned the soccer world Wednesday with a deserved 1-0 win over Denmark that'll move it on to the Round of 16 in the World Cup. Mathew Leckie slotted a shot into the bottom right corner of the net in the 60th minute and the Socceroos will advance to face the winner of Group D.
thecomeback.com
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Action News Jax
South Korea advances at World Cup after stoppage-time winner
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — South Korea advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup on the tiebreaker of goals scored after beating Portugal 2-1 Friday following a stoppage-time strike from Hwang Hee-chan. South Korea was heading out of the tournament until Son Heung-min led...
Action News Jax
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday. The result also put Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals for Uruguay scored by Giorgian De...
SB Nation
Brittney Griner is being tortured in Russia and the outrage machine is predictably muted
At some point today, 2018 WNBA MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart will fire off a tweet. It will be nearly identical to the tweet she posted yesterday, and the day before, and every day for a few months. The only difference will be the incremental change of a number.
