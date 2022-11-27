ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOKI FOX 23

World Cup scores, updates: Portugal vs. South Korea, Uruguay vs. Ghana

Second place in Groups G and H is up for grabs heading into the final day of group play at the 2022 World Cup. While Brazil and Portugal lead each group with six points apiece, there’s no other team with more than three points. And two teams in each group have just a single point through two games.
thecomeback.com

Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Action News Jax

South Korea advances at World Cup after stoppage-time winner

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — South Korea advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup on the tiebreaker of goals scored after beating Portugal 2-1 Friday following a stoppage-time strike from Hwang Hee-chan. South Korea was heading out of the tournament until Son Heung-min led...
Action News Jax

Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday. The result also put Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals for Uruguay scored by Giorgian De...

