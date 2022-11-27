The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla is hosting their 39th annual powwow

The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their 39th annual Powwow at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio.

"The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians are excited for the return of our Powwow,'' said Chairman Douglas Welmas. "We are proud to share our rich tradition of bird singing, which is an oral form of storytelling, as well as showcasing the vibrant regalia, dances, music, song, and history of the indigenous people of North America, not only with other native peoples but with non-native people as well.''

The 3-day event hosts several tribes and some locals to join in on the cultural traditions.

"I think Pow wow is just a small part of reclaiming what was the part of our rich cultures; every tribe is different," said Roxanne Gomez, a Jingle Dancer contestant.

People have traveled to compete in multiple levels of competitions to win money and prizes. The colorful ceremony highlights cultural symbolism and the strength of the Indian people.

Gomez handmade her dress and children's outfits. They also wore golden eagle feathers on their heads.

"So for us, they're they're really important to us," said Gomez. "Being connected and our prayer because a lot of this is fun as it is and as contest driven as it is a lot of it is ceremony and a lot of prayer goes into it. So these feathers help with that."

