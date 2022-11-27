ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Bets: Pacifica Debuts Holly Jollypalooza

Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where's the fun in that? Haven't we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years?. And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a...
PACIFICA, CA
San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Loses Another Major Retailer

The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a "magnet" for homeless residents who are being housed at the nearby Arena Hotel, locals said. The situation made many uncomfortable.
SAN JOSE, CA
Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Hit By Car On State Route 1

A man walking on State Route 1 in Soquel was seriously injured Wednesday night when he was hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 6:48 p.m. report of the collision in the northbound lanes just south of the Park Avenue interchange. The initial...
SOQUEL, CA
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior. Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Celebrated SF restaurant briefly closes due to COVID

Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1

PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
PACIFICA, CA

