Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Stanford newspaper scoop leads to investigation of school president
Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne is facing allegations of scientific research misconduct.
SFGate
Best Bets: Pacifica Debuts Holly Jollypalooza
Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where's the fun in that? Haven't we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years?. And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a...
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
Why everyone called this San Francisco dive bar owner when Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupted
At 6 a.m., Curt Martin's phone was already blowing up.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Loses Another Major Retailer
The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a "magnet" for homeless residents who are being housed at the nearby Arena Hotel, locals said. The situation made many uncomfortable.
'Coldest night of the season': Widespread 30s forecast across Bay Area
Chilly air is spilling into the Bay Area behind a cold front that delivered a heavy dose of rain.
SFGate
Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Hit By Car On State Route 1
A man walking on State Route 1 in Soquel was seriously injured Wednesday night when he was hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 6:48 p.m. report of the collision in the northbound lanes just south of the Park Avenue interchange. The initial...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior. Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions...
SFGate
Celebrated SF restaurant briefly closes due to COVID
Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
Burglars ram SUV into Oakland store in attempted ATM robbery, officials say
The burglars tried to take the store's ATM, then fled in a second vehicle after having difficulty removing the SUV from the building.
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng and Jenny Huang are Bay Area restaurant legends.
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
SFGate
Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
'World's most valuable jeans': Items from Gold Rush shipwreck up for auction
Relics tied to one of America's most consequential shipwrecks, including a pair of perhaps the "world's most valuable" pants, are headed for auction this weekend.
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
The Container Store near Union Square plans to close
It's another blow to downtown San Francisco.
Comments / 0