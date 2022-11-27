GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO