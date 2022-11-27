Read full article on original website
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
Athlete of the Week: Trevor Baskin
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Men’s Basketball Team has had a stellar start to its season, posting a 5-1 record early on. A big part of what makes the Maverick machine run has been their Redshirt Sophomore Power Forward Trevor Baskin. Baskin currently leads the...
CMU names Mike Mendoza Head Wrestling Coach
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University named former Assistant Coach Mike Mendoza the new Wrestling Head Coach. Mendoza has been overseeing the programs operations since Former Head Coach Chuck Pipher retired in October. “Been with the Program for three and a half years, so this is kind of...
