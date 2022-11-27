ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Auburn Plainsman

Tigers get revenge on Little Rock

Auburn returned home after their Las Vegas tournament to take on Little Rock, earning a firm 70-48 victory. The Tigers maintained control the entire game never losing the lead. Romi Levy also made her first start of the season and got her second double-double of the season. "Yesterday, I told...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Freeze officially introduced in press conference

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Auburn held a press conference introducing Hugh Freeze as the program's 31st head football coach. Freeze was introduced by Director of Athletics John Cohen, who led the coaching search and ultimately announced Freeze's hiring on Monday, Nov. 28. Athletics staff, family and friends of...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Miss Auburn top five announced

Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

The ultimate guide to the Starbucks holiday menu

Peppermint, Caramel, Chestnut, Sugar Cookie: the Starbucks holiday menu is back. This year's seasonal menu contains many tried-and-true favorites, as well as some new flavors to kick off the festive season. The Holiday season brings Auburn students much to look forward to, and the Starbucks seasonal drink menu is...
AUBURN, AL

