KC grad nets career high as YSU rains down threes on St. Francis
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team made 13 three-pointers on Saturday as the Penguins topped St. Francis Brooklyn 71-40 at the Beeghly Center.
Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
YSU trailed 7-0 to start the game but outscored the Terriers 39-12 the rest of the first half.
Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro led YSU with 24 points, sinking six triples. The 24 points is a new career-high for the former Golden Eagle.
Megan Callahan made five of her own from deep, finishing with 16 points while Lilly Ritz added 11.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Penguins, improving their record to 2-3.
YSU returns to action Friday as they open Horizon League play against Northern Kentucky.
