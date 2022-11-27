ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Vice

This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor

It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Police On Desperate Manhunt For Suspect Who Murdered Elderly Couple That Told Him To Move Out

Police are in a desperate manhunt for a suspect accused of brutally killing two elderly people in the home, Radar has learned.Massachusetts State Police is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Keleey, 27. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.He goes by the nickname “Crispy.”Police are searching for Keeley in connection to a double homicide where the victims were found around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The killing happened in Marshfield, Massachusetts, police said.According to reports, Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70 years old, were found...
MARSHFIELD, MA

