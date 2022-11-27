Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Related
Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front
Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill
An 82-year-old elderly woman from Valley, Alabama was arrested after "failing to pay" her delinquent trash bill. Many people are outraged that a small town would arrest a little old lady, and make her go to court over something so trivial. Apparently, they are hurting for trash revenue in Valley, Alabama.
Three Explanations for How Roommates Slept Through Idaho Murders
On November 13, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found fatally stabbed at a residence near the University of Idaho.
Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
Idaho police say sixth person on lease at house where four college students were murdered
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease at the home where four students were killed, but that additional person wasn't home at the time of the murders.
Six people may have lived in the house where 4 Idaho college students were killed, police say
Six people may have lived in the house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, police say.
Police On Desperate Manhunt For Suspect Who Murdered Elderly Couple That Told Him To Move Out
Police are in a desperate manhunt for a suspect accused of brutally killing two elderly people in the home, Radar has learned.Massachusetts State Police is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Keleey, 27. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.He goes by the nickname “Crispy.”Police are searching for Keeley in connection to a double homicide where the victims were found around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The killing happened in Marshfield, Massachusetts, police said.According to reports, Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70 years old, were found...
No arrest in NE Atlanta apartment shooting after pursuit, cops say
A shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta kicked off a brief car chase Thursday evening before police lost...
NBC Connecticut
Home Health Aide Sentenced After Stealing Savings Bonds Grandma Bought for Grandkids: Officials
A home health aide has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after she stole more than $280,000 worth of United States savings bonds that a grandmother bought for her grandchildren and other family members, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. The 52-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Appeals Court Vacates Order Appointing Trump Mar-A-Lago Search Warrant Watchdog
A federal appeals court overturned a judge's decision to appoint a special watchdog to review documents seized by the FBI from the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump in August as part of a criminal investigation. The Department of Justice had objected to the appointment of that watchdog, known...
Miami Herald
DeSantis administration defied public records law on child’s death. Taxpayers’ tab: $376,000
Child welfare authorities’ refusal, for well over a year, to hand over documents detailing the state’s failed efforts to protect a Miami toddler will cost Florida taxpayers $376,665 — money that otherwise could have been spent on services for at-risk children.
Comments / 0