WCNC
Deadly crashes have claimed 7 lives since Nov. 27, CMPD says
These deadly crashes come as the holiday season gets started in the Carolinas and CMPD is encouraging all drivers to take precautions to ensure a safe trip wherever they're headed. CMPD is a partner to the city of Charlotte's Vision Zero Action Plan, a $17.1 million initiative that aims to have zero deadly crashes in the city by 2030.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash kills Troutman man after truck hits tree
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after his truck hit a tree in Winston-Salem. It happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of South Main Street, near Avondale Street. According to police, a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, 38, of Troutman, was traveling southbound on...
CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that left 2 dead in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Speed and impairment are suspected in a crash that left two people dead and another hurt in east Charlotte Thursday, investigators confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found two cars with heavy damage: A 2018 Lexus IS-300 and a 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.
WBTV
One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte
The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trade Street and Wesley Heights Way. Crews on scene of helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings gives update on I-77 helicopter...
lakenormanpublications.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Cornelius
CORNELIUS – A woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday morning has died, the Cornelius Police Department reported. At approximately 7:06 a.m., Cornelius Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West Catawba Avenue and Westmoreland Lake Drive. Based on the investigation, the weather conditions, including heavy rain and low visibility, likely contributed to this motor vehicle crash, police said.
WBTV
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
One killed, one hurt in south Charlotte collision, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and another has been hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The collision occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on Providence Road near Fairview Road. MEDIC said one person was pronounced deceased by paramedics. Another person was transported to the hospital...
WBTV
One injured after crash in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
WBTV
Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
WBTV
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 7 hours ago. In...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Juvenile Arrested, Charged With Shooting CMS Student in East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon moments after he stepped off a CMS bus. Thursday, CMPD arrested a juvenile for the crime. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that a Rocky River High student was shot. We’ve learned that student’s name is Nahzir Taylor.
Two people killed in overnight crash outside uptown Charlotte: Medic
Two people were killed in an overnight crash just outside of uptown Charlotte, Medic confirmed.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 80-Year-Old Charlotte Man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 80-year-old missing man. Jerry Dean Snider was last seen Wednesday leaving his home on August Lane around 3 p.m. He was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia wtih NC license plate FCE-1974. Police say Snider’s...
wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Exclusive: Suspect’s Ex-Wife Speaks After First Responders Were Shot During House Fire Call
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. —The ex-wife of a man accused of shooting at first responders as they were responding to a house fire spoke exclusively to WCCB reporter Deirnesa Jefferson. “He was a really good father, a great man and would do anything for anybody”, says Tiffany Rusaw. She...
WBTV
Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said all but one lane had reopened. The remaining lane...
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 southbound shut down in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 85 South in Gastonia is closed following a vehicle crash just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. NC Department of Transportation officials anticipate reopening the road around 6 p.m. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get...
Residents say semitrucks parked in north Charlotte neighborhood cause driving hazards
CHARLOTTE — Residents along Carolina Lily Lane in north Charlotte told Channel 9 that their daily commutes are getting dangerous due to semitrucks. The trucks are parked in a residential area, which residents said makes it difficult for drivers to see as they pull out onto the roadway. Neighbors...
45-year-old man arrested in west Charlotte homicide, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 20-year-old man found shot in west Charlotte Tuesday night was taken to a hospital where he died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police stated. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Sadler Road west of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Darrius Brooks was taken to...
Highway Patrol: Caldwell Co. man charged in DWI wreck with moped
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Highway Patrol officials said a Hudson man drove too fast and killed a Lenior man on his moped Tuesday night. Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on NC 268 near Boomer Road. Ronnie Honeycutt, 38, drove east in his 2014 Toyota Scion when he […]
WCNC
Death of man who fell from airplane into NC backyard ruled an accident
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy report shows the man who apparently jumped from a small plane in July died of multiple blunt force trauma. The body of Charles Hew Crooks was found in a Fuquay-Varina backyard, hours after the plane he was co-piloting made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The report on his death shows no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, but multiple broken bones and damage to his heart, lungs and other internal organs.
