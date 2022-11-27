ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Deadly crashes have claimed 7 lives since Nov. 27, CMPD says

These deadly crashes come as the holiday season gets started in the Carolinas and CMPD is encouraging all drivers to take precautions to ensure a safe trip wherever they're headed. CMPD is a partner to the city of Charlotte's Vision Zero Action Plan, a $17.1 million initiative that aims to have zero deadly crashes in the city by 2030.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash kills Troutman man after truck hits tree

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after his truck hit a tree in Winston-Salem. It happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of South Main Street, near Avondale Street. According to police, a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, 38, of Troutman, was traveling southbound on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that left 2 dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Speed and impairment are suspected in a crash that left two people dead and another hurt in east Charlotte Thursday, investigators confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found two cars with heavy damage: A 2018 Lexus IS-300 and a 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trade Street and Wesley Heights Way. Crews on scene of helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings gives update on I-77 helicopter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Cornelius

CORNELIUS – A woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday morning has died, the Cornelius Police Department reported. At approximately 7:06 a.m., Cornelius Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West Catawba Avenue and Westmoreland Lake Drive. Based on the investigation, the weather conditions, including heavy rain and low visibility, likely contributed to this motor vehicle crash, police said.
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One injured after crash in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Juvenile Arrested, Charged With Shooting CMS Student in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon moments after he stepped off a CMS bus. Thursday, CMPD arrested a juvenile for the crime. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that a Rocky River High student was shot. We’ve learned that student’s name is Nahzir Taylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 80-Year-Old Charlotte Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 80-year-old missing man. Jerry Dean Snider was last seen Wednesday leaving his home on August Lane around 3 p.m. He was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia wtih NC license plate FCE-1974. Police say Snider’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said all but one lane had reopened. The remaining lane...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 southbound shut down in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 85 South in Gastonia is closed following a vehicle crash just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. NC Department of Transportation officials anticipate reopening the road around 6 p.m. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Death of man who fell from airplane into NC backyard ruled an accident

RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy report shows the man who apparently jumped from a small plane in July died of multiple blunt force trauma. The body of Charles Hew Crooks was found in a Fuquay-Varina backyard, hours after the plane he was co-piloting made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The report on his death shows no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, but multiple broken bones and damage to his heart, lungs and other internal organs.
CHARLOTTE, NC

