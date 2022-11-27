Read full article on original website
Related
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Texas quarterback enters transfer portal
Last year, the Texas Longhorns welcomed Quinn Ewers via the transfer portal and saw Casey Thompson leave via it as well. This year, one of their quarterbacks is back in the portal and heading elsewhere. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans to enter the transfer portal in the coming days. Sources: Texas Read more... The post Texas quarterback enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"
There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
247Sports
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
Bulls Have Reportedly Made Decision On Billy Donovan
Bulls fans aren't pleased with the way the 2022-23 season has started. Billy Donovan's squad will be under .500 heading into December. Despite how underwhelming the Bulls have been through their first 20 games, a coaching change will not be made. In fact, the front office made a long-term commitment to Donovan before the season even started.
Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For TCU
It's safe to say Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in the TCU Horned Frogs. During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the former No. 1 pick made it clear that he doesn't think TCU can compete with Georgia and Michigan. Johnson referred to TCU as "this...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia Tech's Coaching Hire
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are targeting interim leader Brent Key as the program's next head coach. The details of his contract are expected to be ironed out within the next 24 hours, per college football insider Pete Thamel. Georgia Tech fired former head coach Geoff Collins after a 1-3...
ESPN Computer Predicting Major Championship Game Upset
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four. Is that going to be the College Football Playoff foursome?. It will be barring an upset during conference championship game weekend. ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting...
College Football Head Coaching Changes
Each season, there are plenty of fired and hired head coaches in college football. Here are the college football head coaching changes for this year. Note: This article will be updated throughout the season and offseason. ACC. Georgia Tech. Fired: Geoff Collins. Hired: Brent Key. Big Ten. Nebraska Cornhuskers. Fired:...
2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4
Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee continue to soar while a couple of surprising teams fall a couple of notches.
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
All 2023 LCS Rosters and Academy Rosters (Updated)
The LCS 2022 Offseason has arrived and with that fans will be wanting a roster tracker to see what moves their team makes. While the rumor wheel is already swirling, moves will not be able to be made until early November. That said, the first day of free agency will certainly be a hectic one as many of the players will have already decided on their new homes. To keep up with everything here is a constantly updating piece with the 2023 LCS Rosters and rumors surrounding them.
CBS Sports
Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: Purdue's Fletcher Loyer is Freshman of the Week after big week
There were plenty of superstar showing this weeks among true freshmen in college basketball -- Brandon Miller went nuclear for Alabama in a win over Michigan State, Anthony Black tied a career-high with 26 points for Arkansas in a close loss to Creighton and Kansas' Gradey Dick turned in 25 points in a nice win over NC State -- but no freshman had a more complete two-game stretch than did Purdue's Fletcher Loyer en route to earning Freshman of the Week honors.
College Football Bowl Projections: Conference Championship Week
The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections. Celebration BowlJackson State TigersNC Central EaglesDecember 1712:00SWAC/MEAC (FCS) Bahamas BowlUAB BlazersMiami RedHawksDecember 1611:30CUSA/MAC. Cure BowlMemphis TigersSouth Alabama JaguarsDecember 163:00AAC/CUSA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt. Fenway BowlSyracuse OrangeUCF KnightsDecember 1711:00ACC/ND/American.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Draft Prediction
A lottery system is coming to the NFL Draft, in the opinion of longtime head coach Sean Payton. Payton appeared on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Monday and expressed his approval for a draft lottery, and also argued that current USC quarterback is so talented, he might be the player that pushes the league to go in that direction when he leaves school.
2023 NBA Big Board: The first look at top draft prospects
We're almost through the first month of the college basketball season, meaning the NBA Draft Boards are in their beginning stages. As explained by Adam Finkelstein, most NBA teams won't even put their boards together until the New Year. Instead, they are using this time of year to evaluate and classify prospects into categories.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 1