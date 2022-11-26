A popular Missouri hiking trail system could be coming to Franklin County. The Franklin County Commission approved providing the Ozark Trail Association with its geographic information system (GIS) data that would allow it to access landowner information. Jim Schneider, a board member with the Potosi-based group, said the Ozark Trail Association would like to talk to landowners about obtaining land near the Meramec River to allow the Ozark Trail to be expanded through the county — ultimately connecting from its current terminus at Onondoga Cave State Park near Leasburg to a planned future extension of the Great Rivers Greenway around Pacific.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO