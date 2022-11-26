Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays collect Coach Meyer's first win at Pacific
Washington’s Lady Jay defense gutted it out at the end. Despite not scoring any points in the final 4:14 of play, Washington (1-1) made a seven-point lead hold down the stretch at Pacific (0-1) for a 33-32 victory.
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumwalt North runs past Dutchmen in Turkey Tournament opener
For the past three seasons, the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers have played for the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament title. And, the Panthers took the first step toward that goal Tuesday, defeating Owensville in the first round of this year’s event, 60-38.
Washington Missourian
University City advances with victory over Pacific
Can the University City Lions make it three St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament titles in a row?. The Lions took the first step Tuesday with a 61-45 victory over Pacific in the opening round.
Washington Missourian
Ozark Trail looks to expand into county, along Meramec River valley
A popular Missouri hiking trail system could be coming to Franklin County. The Franklin County Commission approved providing the Ozark Trail Association with its geographic information system (GIS) data that would allow it to access landowner information. Jim Schneider, a board member with the Potosi-based group, said the Ozark Trail Association would like to talk to landowners about obtaining land near the Meramec River to allow the Ozark Trail to be expanded through the county — ultimately connecting from its current terminus at Onondoga Cave State Park near Leasburg to a planned future extension of the Great Rivers Greenway around Pacific.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
Washington Missourian
ECC Officials: $667K in state money will be used by 19 companies to help train employees
Over a dozen local companies are splitting $677,000 in state funds to help train their employees, the most in the history of Missouri’s One Start program. East Central College’s Center for Workforce Development helped companies apply for the state funds, which are earmarked for leadership, safety and industrial maintenance training for Missouri employers. Before this year, the program had assisted over 7,000 companies statewide by training more than 815,000 employees.
Washington Missourian
Missouri man put to death for killing police officer in 2005
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It...
Washington Missourian
WPD investigating threat made via voicemail regarding Washington High School
There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Washington High School on Monday, according to a message sent to families of students from the Washington School District. The Washington Police Department found a voicemail threat left to WHS over the weekend to be not credible and daily functions are...
Washington Missourian
Library trustees take no stance on Ashcroft's proposed rules for libraries
After a brief discussion, five members of the Washington Library Board of Trustees opted Monday not to support or oppose Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposal that would cut state funding to any of the state’s 160 public libraries that have materials that do not adhere to state-imposed guidelines regarding the age-appropriateness of certain literature.
Comments / 0