Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times
The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans and Bill O’Brien agree
All season a chorus of Alabama football fans have been clamoring for an exit of Bill O’Brien. Rightly or wrongly, O’Brien has been targeted as the reason why this season’s offense has often struggled. In fairness to O’Brien and Pete Golding as well, Crimsom Tide coordinators are...
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Assessing the Ohio State basketball team so far
The Ohio State basketball team is almost through its entire non-conference schedule. They have just four more games left in that slate before it is strictly Big Ten games the rest of the way. It’s also still early in the college basketball season. How well have the Buckeyes done so far?
Alabama Basketball: Veteran lineup leads Lady Crimson Tide
The Alabama women’s basketball team is off to a 5-2 start in the 2022-23 season. The team has looked impressive thus far in its games against lower level competition, avoiding slip-ups and defeating Alabama A&M, Tulane, Gardner-Webb, and Mercer by an average margin of 29.6 points per game. The Alabama Basketball teams have both been good this season, combining to go 11-3 with two losses to ranked opponents.
Cade McNamara transfer destination could give chance for last laugh over Michigan
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara wasted little time deciding his transfer destination. He has reportedly committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Cade McNamara lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy at the start of the 2022 season. In 2023, he’s going to try to put his new team in a position to play spoiler for Michigan.
Gonzaga vs. Baylor Prediction and Odds for Friday, December 2 (Just Take the Over in the Peacock Classic)
It’s the Peacock Classic and you won’t be able to find a more prestigious college basketball event than that. I hope you send NBC some money every month because this is a seriously exciting game. No. 14 Gonzaga and No. 6 Baylor both have question marks early in the season, so that will make for an exciting matchup of two of the best programs in the sport.
NFL hot seat watch, Week 13: Who is feeling the heat?
The NFL should have way more than just two head-coaching vacancies by the end of the year. There is a chance we could see a third, maybe even a fourth, NFL team go the route of the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts by firing their head coach and going with an interim before the end of the season.
