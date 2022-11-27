ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC, Clemson fans talk expectations for 2022 Palmetto Bowl

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 spoke with college football fans who gathered Saturday afternoon at the Charleston Sports Pub to watch the 2022 Palmetto Bowl.

It’s a day marked on everyone’s calendar.

“We wait for it every year,” Clemson Football fan Linda Snider said.

That day is when the Tigers and Gamecocks clash in the Palmetto Bowl.

“The Carolina and Clemson thing that’s been going on for years is just huge throughout the entire state,” Gamecocks fan Bryan Longtine said, “whether you’re in the Upstate, the Midlands or down here in the Lowcountry.”

Fans of both schools say it’s a rivalry that runs deep.

“We’ve just had lots of family graduate from Clemson,” Snider said, “so we have orange in our blood and that’s how it is.”

“It’s great for the state,” Longtine said. “Everybody’s usually pretty friendly about it.”

Tigers’ fans are riding high after winning the last seven meetings, including a 30-0 victory last year.

“Go Tigers baby,” Tigers’ fan William Hawkins said.

But the Gamecocks are coming off an impressive 63-38 win over the top-ten ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

“That Tennessee game was great motivation for USC,” Longtine said.

Which had some Clemson fans worried.

“I have a lot of anxiety over the game,” Snider said. “I think the Gamecocks did a great job last week.”

However, others are not too concerned.

“Coming off that game last week,” Hawkins said, “I mean, that scared all of us Clemson fans a little bit, but I believe our defense will be ready for them.”

And aside from the winner of Saturday’s match-up taking home the Palmetto Bowl Trophy, fans say something much sweeter is at stake.

“It’s a year of bragging rights man,” Hawkins said. “It’s a year of being able to pat your co-workers on the back and say, ‘Good game, guys. Good game.’ Sarcastically, of course.”

The South Carolina Gamecocks went on to beat the Clemson Tigers, 31-30, for their first Palmetto Bowl victory since 2013.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

