VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) --The holiday spirit will be filling Main Street in downtown Vineland.An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave returns this weekend.The tree lighting and ribbon cutting will be on Friday at City Hall at 5 p.m. on Wood St."Well, you're gonna have the holiday treat of your life," Russell Swanson, executive director of the Vineland Downtown Improvement District said. "We're gonna start with the lighting of our Christmas tree, we're gonna have free charlie rockets, Santa Claus is gonna be all over town this weekend. We have street vendors outside, we have all kinds of activities for kids...

VINELAND, NJ ・ 23 MINUTES AGO