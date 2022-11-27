ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

School placed on lockdown following hoax active shooter call

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a hoax active shooter call. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said at 12:03 p.m. Henderson County 911 received a “robo” call falsely reporting an active shooter at North Henderson High School.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
counton2.com

Upstate restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash and tips from workers

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The United States Department of Labor said several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime. The investigation found that five local Japan House restaurants violated federal laws governing tipped wages and overtime in the...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy