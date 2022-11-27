GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who they said stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a QuikTrip in Greenville. According to the Greenville Police Department, a man entered the QT at 127 Mauldin Road between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and stole a tub of cigarettes.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO