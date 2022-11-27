ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bond set at $500K: Suspect charged in stabbing of Liberty County man in Mont Belvieu, authorities say

MONT BELVIEU, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the stabbing of a Liberty County man Wednesday, officers with the Mont Belvieu Police Department said. Mont Belvieu PD and EMS responded to a reported disturbance with a knife and possible stabbing at an industrial construction site located in the 10900 block of Fitzgerald near FM 1942.
MONT BELVIEU, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
HOUSTON, TX
titantime.org

Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX

