Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
HPD: Police chase ends in Galleria area after several people bailed out of vehicle
HOUSTON — Two people were arrested Thursday after a police chase that started in Katy ended in the Galleria area. Police are still looking for about a dozen other people who bailed out of the vehicle at some point. According to the Houston Police Department, the chase started when...
Ex-boyfriend sought after woman shot and killed through apartment window in SE Houston, police say
Police named the woman's 27-year-old ex-boyfriend as a suspect, but said he has not been charged yet because investigators want to talk to him.
cw39.com
2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Man assaults store clerk, steals bag of cupcakes on his way out from SW Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking the community’s assistance after they say a man attempted to stab a store clerk, punched her, and stole a bag of cupcakes on his way out during an attempted robbery last month. The incident happened on Nov. 19 at around 7:30 a.m....
Woman's 1st day at work ends with robber nearly stabbing her over cupcakes
"I could've died." A woman is retelling her near-death experience with a man armed with a knife and what she has done now after it.
Suspect on the run 10 months after young girl assaulted while walking to bus stop, records state
The 11-year-old said she was walking to the bus stop when the suspect grabbed her by force and took her to a nearby apartment complex, records state.
'We miss her' | Family identifies woman killed when SUV crashed into post office
HOUSTON, Texas — Karen Keagan, 58, was the woman killed when a SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Westheimer Station post office in west Houston, according to her family. She went to the post office to mail a package to her daughter in college when she got...
Click2Houston.com
Lockdown lifted at Bruce Elementary after stranger trespassed on campus, HISD police say
HOUSTON – A lockdown at one Houston area school was lifted after officials say someone trespassed on campus. According to the Houston Independent School District Police, the incident took place Thursday at Bruce Elementary School at 510 Jensen Drive. Principal Nickerson sent out information to parents about the individual,...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspect kidnaps woman, leaves her son tied up in a closet in north Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is wanted after being accused of kidnapping a woman and tying up her son up in the closet in north Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Fredrick Wiltz, 56, has been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. On Wednesday,...
HPD investigating after bullet rips into woman's home while she slept
HOUSTON — Homeowners in the Rice Military neighborhood deal with a lot living so close to Washington Avenue, but this latest incident could have gotten someone killed. Surveillance video from a neighbor's camera captured the sound of gunfire -- four shots before a car races by around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed after being struck by driver who accidentally hit gas pedal, crashed into USPS building in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after a driver accidentally crashed into United States Postal Service office in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rogerdale. Authorities said an elderly woman was pulling into the...
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companion
Police have released a photo of the suspect that shot a Uber driver after attempting to rob him when he refused to take him and his companion to a new destination. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Police have identified Manny Diaz-Massa, shown below (left) as the shooter.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $500K: Suspect charged in stabbing of Liberty County man in Mont Belvieu, authorities say
MONT BELVIEU, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the stabbing of a Liberty County man Wednesday, officers with the Mont Belvieu Police Department said. Mont Belvieu PD and EMS responded to a reported disturbance with a knife and possible stabbing at an industrial construction site located in the 10900 block of Fitzgerald near FM 1942.
Suspect caught on video running away from stolen Jeep after deadly wrong-way crash, deputies say
A man was caught on camera literally on the run in a Cypress neighborhood after cops believe he broke into several cars before taking off in a Jeep and killing a man on the road.
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop
HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
Video shows thief punch victims outside apartment near NRG before running off with their cash
The victims were sitting inside a car outside an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. We have video from HPD that shows what the suspect did before running off with their money.
Click2Houston.com
Video shows suspected hit-and-run driver running through NW Harris County neighborhood after deadly crash, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities released a surveillance video of a suspected hit-and-run driver running through a northwest Harris County neighborhood shortly after a deadly crash on Nov. 19. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office said in a news release that a major crash was reported in the 15600...
titantime.org
Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say
Cops believe the man, who was reported missing, was breaking into cars before being shot and left to die on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.
Charges not expected for 84-year-old driver as church and family mourn USPS crash victim
"Yesterday, we saw her doing her job as she's done faithfully every single day and today she's not here," the pastor of the victim's church told ABC13.
Comments / 5