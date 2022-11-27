Read full article on original website
Police investigating deadly crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — After what they say is a deadly crash, police have asked the public to avoid the area of 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City. According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the area will be closed for “several hours.”
Suspects in traffic stop crash into wall, police say
MILLCREEK, Utah — Two people are in custody after fleeing from police and crashing into a wall Wednesday evening. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told KSL that officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a car in Millcreek, but it fled, and police did not pursue it. Police...
UTA bus driver hospitalized after confrontation with cyclist
SALT LAKE CITY — A bus driver was transported to the hospital with a broken hip after an confrontation with a nearby bike rider. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the bus came to a stop on his route near 970 S., 900 East when the cyclist approached the bus driver’s window and started yelling, and pushed his mirror in.
SB I-15 reopens in Layton following police chase, shooting
LAYTON, Utah — State troopers closed southbound Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road following a police chase and shooting Wednesday morning. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured. The suspect was identified Thursday as 28 year-old Micheal John Buttel.
Police: Man arrested for burglarizing two SLC businesses
SALT LAKE CITY — A 44-year-old man has been arrested after police say he burglarized two businesses in downtown Salt Lake City, including an office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The first investigation, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department,...
Two pedestrians hit by car in Orem, one hospitalized
OREM, Utah — Two people have been hit by a car in the area of 400 South and 400 West in Orem. According to a post by Orem Police Department, they are asking people to avoid the area saying, “Two people have been hit by a vehicle and officers are conducting an investigation.”
Driver, dog critically injured in West Valley car vs. TRAX crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man and his dog were critically injured in a crash involving a car and Utah Transit Authority TRAX train. UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said police believe the 78-year-old driver turned left to cross the tracks and moved his car into the path of the northbound train near 3360 S. 2700 West Tuesday afternoon.
Police investigating after two rings taken from Park City hotel
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two valuable rings that were taken from a hotel at a local ski resort. “The victims had the rings stolen from their hotel rooms about a week apart,” read a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from Park City police.
Man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run involving West Jalley teen
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The man suspected of killing a West Jordan 13-year-old riding his bike in April has pleaded guilty to two felony charges. Mason Andrews Ohms, 50, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony of automobile homicide and a third-degree felony of leaving the scene of an accident involving death on Monday, according to court records.
Driver charged with DUI after allegedly hitting horse during Utah County parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Payson man accused of driving onto a parade route in Spanish Fork and hitting a man and his horse had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, according to prosecutors. Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with...
Cameras found in bathrooms at U of U student life center, suspect in custody
SALT LAKE CITY — University Police took a suspect into custody after they found two cameras in different bathrooms at the University of Utah Student Life Center. According to a letter from John McDonald, the director of the Eccles Student Life Center, a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk on Wednesday.
U of U working to get victims help after two cameras found in Student Life Center
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police arrested a man Wednesday after two cameras were found in the Student Life Center. The university and its department of public safety said they are focusing specifically on victims and getting them the help they need to move forward. Resources are...
SportClips in Sugar House reopens after massive apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY — It all sounded the same, even looked the same. But the workers of a Sugar House SportClips sure have quite a different story than workers at most haircut shops. “I was getting a little antsy,” said Angie Arrien, who works at the SportClips. “I was...
Newly-built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
SLC redesigning 2100 South for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists
SALT LAKE CITY — A rise in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, is a key reason Sugar House business owners and community members are urging residents to get involved in the redesign of 2100 South. This is an opportunity to remake that main artery safer and better for business. The...
Powerful winds tear through Tooele
SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
Winter storm leads to messy morning commute; schools moving online, delaying starts
SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight winter storm has led to several crashes on snow-covered and slick roads across northern Utah. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson says the strong but fast-moving storm will largely exit the Wasatch Front later Friday morning, but the intense snowfall and winds will leave their mark.
Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott and the Grinch
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was giving away free gas cards. And today, he had a little help from a special guest.
Plow drivers needed, but UDOT says the storm itself was the source of delay
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — During the Monday night commute, many drivers were struggling to get where they were going in the snowstorm on surface streets and on the interstate. The next morning, drivers ran into more delays with additional lake effect snowfall. Was it staffing issues or the...
High winds, heavy snow warning for ‘hazardous conditions’ Friday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake office has issued warning for a winter snow storm and high winds throughout Utah effective Thursday evening and Friday morning. The cold front is expected to bring several inches of snow and high speed winds overnight, effecting the...
