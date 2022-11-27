ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

KSLTV

Police investigating deadly crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — After what they say is a deadly crash, police have asked the public to avoid the area of 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City. According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the area will be closed for “several hours.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspects in traffic stop crash into wall, police say

MILLCREEK, Utah — Two people are in custody after fleeing from police and crashing into a wall Wednesday evening. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told KSL that officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a car in Millcreek, but it fled, and police did not pursue it. Police...
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

UTA bus driver hospitalized after confrontation with cyclist

SALT LAKE CITY — A bus driver was transported to the hospital with a broken hip after an confrontation with a nearby bike rider. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the bus came to a stop on his route near 970 S., 900 East when the cyclist approached the bus driver’s window and started yelling, and pushed his mirror in.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

SB I-15 reopens in Layton following police chase, shooting

LAYTON, Utah — State troopers closed southbound Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road following a police chase and shooting Wednesday morning. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured. The suspect was identified Thursday as 28 year-old Micheal John Buttel.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man arrested for burglarizing two SLC businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — A 44-year-old man has been arrested after police say he burglarized two businesses in downtown Salt Lake City, including an office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The first investigation, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two pedestrians hit by car in Orem, one hospitalized

OREM, Utah — Two people have been hit by a car in the area of 400 South and 400 West in Orem. According to a post by Orem Police Department, they are asking people to avoid the area saying, “Two people have been hit by a vehicle and officers are conducting an investigation.”
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Driver, dog critically injured in West Valley car vs. TRAX crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man and his dog were critically injured in a crash involving a car and Utah Transit Authority TRAX train. UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said police believe the 78-year-old driver turned left to cross the tracks and moved his car into the path of the northbound train near 3360 S. 2700 West Tuesday afternoon.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police investigating after two rings taken from Park City hotel

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two valuable rings that were taken from a hotel at a local ski resort. “The victims had the rings stolen from their hotel rooms about a week apart,” read a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from Park City police.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run involving West Jalley teen

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The man suspected of killing a West Jordan 13-year-old riding his bike in April has pleaded guilty to two felony charges. Mason Andrews Ohms, 50, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony of automobile homicide and a third-degree felony of leaving the scene of an accident involving death on Monday, according to court records.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Cameras found in bathrooms at U of U student life center, suspect in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — University Police took a suspect into custody after they found two cameras in different bathrooms at the University of Utah Student Life Center. According to a letter from John McDonald, the director of the Eccles Student Life Center, a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Newly-built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Powerful winds tear through Tooele

SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
TOOELE, UT

