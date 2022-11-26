Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
University City advances with victory over Pacific
Can the University City Lions make it three St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament titles in a row?. The Lions took the first step Tuesday with a 61-45 victory over Pacific in the opening round.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays collect Coach Meyer's first win at Pacific
Washington’s Lady Jay defense gutted it out at the end. Despite not scoring any points in the final 4:14 of play, Washington (1-1) made a seven-point lead hold down the stretch at Pacific (0-1) for a 33-32 victory.
CBC High School wins back-to-back Football State Championships
ST. LOUIS — Christian Brothers College High School won its fifth Football State Championship in program history on Saturday, beating Lee's Summit North. CBC beat Lee's Summit North, going back-to-back for the Class 6 title on Saturday night and winning the game in an absurd ending. As Lee's Summit...
Washington Missourian
Christmas rocked its way into Downtown Washington
Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit. The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Metallica coming to St. Louis in 2023
Metallica recently announced that they will be stopping in over 20 cities for their "M72 World Tour" next year The tour will make a stop at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Friday, November 3, and Sunday, November 5, 2023.
What to know as peak eagle-watching season nears in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new slate of 'Eagle Days' events earlier this week. In the later stages of fall, thousands of eagles migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.
abc17news.com
Tracking warming temperatures before a cooldown
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-50s as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny thanks to a nearby high pressure system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the southwest with possible patchy fog. Extended:...
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket purchased in Wentzville
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A fortunate Missouri Lottery player recently won a $50,000 Powerball prize. The winner purchased a ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing at On the Run in Wentzville, which is located at 42 W. Highway N. The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, including four of...
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
Washington Missourian
Ozark Trail looks to expand into county, along Meramec River valley
A popular Missouri hiking trail system could be coming to Franklin County. The Franklin County Commission approved providing the Ozark Trail Association with its geographic information system (GIS) data that would allow it to access landowner information. Jim Schneider, a board member with the Potosi-based group, said the Ozark Trail Association would like to talk to landowners about obtaining land near the Meramec River to allow the Ozark Trail to be expanded through the county — ultimately connecting from its current terminus at Onondoga Cave State Park near Leasburg to a planned future extension of the Great Rivers Greenway around Pacific.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
KSDK
Weather Alert Day: Chance for storms Tuesday evening
ST. LOUIS — Updated:. Tuesday evening remains a Weather Alert Day for the St. Louis area due to gusty winds and an evening strong storm chance. Winds were gusty for much of the day Tuesday into Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts reached 44 m.p.h at the Vichy-Rolla airport and 38 m.p.h in Litchfield, Illinois. Most of the metro area saw winds around 30-35 m.p.h.
2 SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks
Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
lhstoday.org
Twisted Sugar: Local Sweets Shop Has Grand Opening
Craving to try something new and sweet? Maybe a cookie or a soda? Well you’re just in luck, right down the road in Dardenne Prairie at the intersection of Bryan and South Outer, a new mixed sodas and cookie shop called Twisted Sugar just had their grand opening last Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be their first location in the state of Missouri.
St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week, Charlie!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s pet of the week is Charlie, a gorgeous husky mix. You can adopt the 5-year-old fella at the APA. You can stop by their location on South Hanely in Brentwood or call them at 314-645-4610.
Sullivan Independent News
Sully’s Ace Hardware Purchased By R&R Ownership
Sully’s Ace Hardware was recently purchased by a family and St. Clair business very familiar to Sullivan residents. The Parks family recently announced the acquisition of Sully’s Ace Hardware by R&R Center and owners Tom Parks, Patti Parks, Jordan Parks and Paige Byrd. Paige stated to the Sullivan...
