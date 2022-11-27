ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Comments / 2

Runar Blackstone
5d ago

Translation: The crash happened because of another Californian flying down the road and running red lights? Par for the course in the Valley.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Man killed in collision at Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN — One man was killed and two people were hospitalized with injuries suffered in a crash on the off-ramp of Bangerter Highway near 9000 South on Thursday. Police said witnesses saw a northbound truck collide with another truck on the off-ramp, which then careened into a shed at Jordan Valley Hospital.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Suspects in traffic stop crash into wall, police say

MILLCREEK, Utah — Two people are in custody after fleeing from police and crashing into a wall Wednesday evening. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told KSL that officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a car in Millcreek, but it fled, and police did not pursue it. Police...
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two pedestrians hit by car in Orem, one hospitalized

OREM, Utah — Two people have been hit by a car in the area of 400 South and 400 West in Orem. According to a post by Orem Police Department, they are asking people to avoid the area saying, “Two people have been hit by a vehicle and officers are conducting an investigation.”
OREM, UT
KSLTV

UTA bus driver hospitalized after confrontation with cyclist

SALT LAKE CITY — A bus driver was transported to the hospital with a broken hip after an confrontation with a nearby bike rider. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the bus came to a stop on his route near 970 S., 900 East when the cyclist approached the bus driver’s window and started yelling, and pushed his mirror in.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police investigating deadly crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — After what they say is a deadly crash, police have asked the public to avoid the area of 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City. According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the area will be closed for “several hours.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in

OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Powerful winds tear through Tooele

SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man arrested for burglarizing two SLC businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — A 44-year-old man has been arrested after police say he burglarized two businesses in downtown Salt Lake City, including an office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The first investigation, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police investigating after two rings taken from Park City hotel

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two valuable rings that were taken from a hotel at a local ski resort. “The victims had the rings stolen from their hotel rooms about a week apart,” read a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from Park City police.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy