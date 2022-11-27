Read full article on original website
Runar Blackstone
5d ago
Translation: The crash happened because of another Californian flying down the road and running red lights? Par for the course in the Valley.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Man killed in collision at Bangerter Highway
WEST JORDAN — One man was killed and two people were hospitalized with injuries suffered in a crash on the off-ramp of Bangerter Highway near 9000 South on Thursday. Police said witnesses saw a northbound truck collide with another truck on the off-ramp, which then careened into a shed at Jordan Valley Hospital.
11-year-old girl identified as the victim of deadly Salt Lake crash
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.
Body found in roadway of Provo neighborhood
An investigation is underway after an individual was found deceased in the roadway of a Provo neighborhood near Provo River.
KSLTV
Suspects in traffic stop crash into wall, police say
MILLCREEK, Utah — Two people are in custody after fleeing from police and crashing into a wall Wednesday evening. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told KSL that officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a car in Millcreek, but it fled, and police did not pursue it. Police...
Gephardt Daily
‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
ksl.com
Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
KSLTV
Two pedestrians hit by car in Orem, one hospitalized
OREM, Utah — Two people have been hit by a car in the area of 400 South and 400 West in Orem. According to a post by Orem Police Department, they are asking people to avoid the area saying, “Two people have been hit by a vehicle and officers are conducting an investigation.”
KSLTV
UTA bus driver hospitalized after confrontation with cyclist
SALT LAKE CITY — A bus driver was transported to the hospital with a broken hip after an confrontation with a nearby bike rider. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the bus came to a stop on his route near 970 S., 900 East when the cyclist approached the bus driver’s window and started yelling, and pushed his mirror in.
KSLTV
Police investigating deadly crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — After what they say is a deadly crash, police have asked the public to avoid the area of 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City. According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the area will be closed for “several hours.”
kslnewsradio.com
18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in
OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
Gephardt Daily
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
KSLTV
SLC redesigning 2100 South for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists
SALT LAKE CITY — A rise in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, is a key reason Sugar House business owners and community members are urging residents to get involved in the redesign of 2100 South. This is an opportunity to remake that main artery safer and better for business. The...
Arrest made after investigation of two law office break-ins in Salt Lake City
A man, accused of breaking into two separate Salt Lake City law offices in a single day, has been arrested.
KSLTV
Powerful winds tear through Tooele
SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
Driver over eight times legal limit stopped in Utah County, police say
A woman was arrested for DUI in Utah County after being stopped and testing eight times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
KSLTV
Police: Man arrested for burglarizing two SLC businesses
SALT LAKE CITY — A 44-year-old man has been arrested after police say he burglarized two businesses in downtown Salt Lake City, including an office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The first investigation, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department,...
KSLTV
Police investigating after two rings taken from Park City hotel
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two valuable rings that were taken from a hotel at a local ski resort. “The victims had the rings stolen from their hotel rooms about a week apart,” read a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from Park City police.
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
KSLTV
Plow drivers needed, but UDOT says the storm itself was the source of delay
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — During the Monday night commute, many drivers were struggling to get where they were going in the snowstorm on surface streets and on the interstate. The next morning, drivers ran into more delays with additional lake effect snowfall. Was it staffing issues or the...
Comments / 2