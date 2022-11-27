Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU
Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
Wolverine recruiting report: Michigan regains its footing in Ohio
ANN ARBOR – Year after year, Ohio regularly possesses one of the deepest high school football talent pools in the Midwest. But since the departure of assistants Greg Mattison and Al Washington to Ohio State after the 2018 season, Michigan’s football program has had a difficult time tapping into it.
Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State
Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football’s rollercoaster recruiting cycle continues
Michigan was full steam ahead on the recruiting trail after Saturday’s win over Ohio State. The Wolverines landed three commits from Ohio prospects since then (and also one the day before the game) as they look to capitalize on their 12-0 regular season. But their 2023 class took a...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Letter from the Editor: Hubris and humility – championship changes at University of Michigan began inside of Jim Harbaugh
Sports provides instant thrills – a crazy buzzer-beater, an odd bounce determining a game’s outcome, an unheralded player rising up in a key moment. Less dramatic and rarer are stories of redemption, of seeing how someone uses the humbling moments that sports serves up as an impetus for self-reflection, change and ultimately success.
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
A look at Michigan football’s path to a national championship
For a second straight year, Michigan is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into the Big Ten championship game. But unlike last season, when it had one loss on its resume, Jim Harbaugh’s program isn’t necessarily in a must-win position Saturday against Purdue to receive a berth in the four-team playoff.
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Noah Farrakhan shine to help EMU men’s basketball snap losing streak
Emoni Bates picked up where he left off from his first double-double performance in the previous game and Noah Farrakhan had his best showing to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team end its losing woes on Wednesday. Bates, the former No. 1 overall high school basketball recruit, scored...
Can Michigan do it again? Where to buy tickets to the Big Ten Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Big Ten Football Championship Game started in 2011. It took a decade for the Michigan Wolverines to win their first, routing Iowa last December 42-3. A year later, fans will flock to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to see if Michigan can do it again. This time, the opponent is Big Ten West champion Purdue with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
Study: Detroit Lions fans tweet more about booze than anybody in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Much has been said about Detroit Lions fans through the years. They’re a loyal group, gluttons for punishment, hungry for a winner and taste of postseason success for the first time and decades. But it also turns out that they tweet about booze more than any...
Lions’ top free-agent DJ Chark hopes to right ship in first try against old team
ALLEN PARK -- It’s no secret that Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark thought he needed a change of scenery after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark, the centerpiece of the Lions’ most recent free-agent class, has had another tough, injury-riddled campaign despite leaving Jacksonville during the offseason. He’s missed six games after injuring the ankle that cost him 13 games last season. Chark has caught only nine passes on 24 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns through his first five games in Detroit.
Dungeon of Doom: What’s real, what’s not from Jameson Williams hype week in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is practicing, and nearly eight months of hype has reached its tipping point, with the first-round receiver close to debuting for the Detroit Lions. The Dungeon of Doom podcast is back with an episode focusing on Williams in an attempt to decipher what’s real and...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 1