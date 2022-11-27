ALLEN PARK -- It’s no secret that Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark thought he needed a change of scenery after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark, the centerpiece of the Lions’ most recent free-agent class, has had another tough, injury-riddled campaign despite leaving Jacksonville during the offseason. He’s missed six games after injuring the ankle that cost him 13 games last season. Chark has caught only nine passes on 24 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns through his first five games in Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO