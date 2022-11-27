ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Kentucky football's Will Levis play in bowl game? QB lays out timeline for decision

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Quarterback Will Levis isn't sure whether he'll play in Kentucky's yet-to-be-announced bowl game. But he doesn't plan to wait long to make a decision.

Following the team's 26-13 win over Louisville in the regular-season finale Saturday at Kroger Field, Levis said he'll have discussions about his future next week — and whether it includes a bowl appearance.

"I'm going to talk to (head coach Mark) Stoops on Monday," said Levis, the Wildcats' starting quarterback, "and then probably my family, too. I don't have a timeline."

Kentucky, which ended the regular season with a 7-5 record, will learn its bowl destination Dec. 4.

Live updates from the game: Louisville vs Kentucky recap: UK wins Governor's Cup after 2 Will Levis touchdowns

History of the game: Former Louisville tailback Anthony Shelman reflects on making history in 1994 Governor's Cup

Louisville vs. Kentucky predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky football predictions: Malik Cunningham or Will Levis? Who wins?

Levis threw for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 11-of-19 passing Saturday.

Expected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL draft, Levis battled his share of injuries this season, from a toe ailment that kept him out of the team's game versus South Carolina (a 24-14 home loss Oct. 8) to a shoulder issue that sent him to the locker room against Mississippi State on Oct. 15.

In 11 games this fall, Levis has completed 65.4% (185 for 283) of his attempts for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns (against 10 interceptions).

Stoops, who improved to 5-4 against the Cardinals as the Wildcats' coach, is ready to sit down with Levis to talk through the fifth-year senior's thoughts about the final contest of the 2022 campaign.

"We'll have some talks and see where he's at," Stoops said. "But it's hard to put into words what he's meant to us."

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Will Kentucky football's Will Levis play in bowl game? QB lays out timeline for decision

Comments / 4

 

