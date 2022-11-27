Submitted by The Mail Room. The last independent pack and ship store in the greater Tacoma area is gearing up for what is known throughout the shipping industry as “Peak Season”. The Mail Room Gift & Ship Co. located at 6824 19th Street West in Tacoma is taking the stress out of the holiday hustle by offering patrons an outside the box experience when it comes to getting ship done.

TACOMA, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO