Santa is Coming to Town
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. Don’t miss the Santa at the Station events in Lakewood and University Place. Station 31 — 3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place. This program is made possible by West Pierce CARES, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by the employees of West Pierce Fire & Rescue. The programs run by West Pierce CARES support those in the Lakewood, University Place and Steilacoom communities and is funded solely through grants and donations. No taxpayer dollars are utilized.
Santa is coming to Puyallup Dec. 3
City of Puyallup social media post. Santa Claus is coming to town. December 3 at 5pm, the annual Santa Parade will bring good cheer to downtown Puyallup. Learn more on Puyallup Main Street Association website puyallupmainstreet.com/signature-even…
Meet the Lakewood Police Chief Candidates
City of Lakewood announcement. Want to meet the candidates vying to be the next Lakewood Police Chief? We’re hosting an open house-style event for the candidates to introduce themselves and participate in a facilitated question and answer session with the public. There will also be an opportunity for the...
Lakewood’s Washington Boulevard Detour, Dec. 1
City of Lakewood social media post. The next closure of Washington Boulevard happens tomorrow, Dec. 1. This is the fourth of five scheduled closures. This closure will last until spring 2023. Work will continue through winter, as it is not all weather dependent. Please obey all posted signs.
City of Destiny Awards Nominations Accepted Now Through January 30
City of Tacoma announcement. Nominations for the City of Tacoma’s City of Destiny Awards, which has been honoring local volunteers for the past 37 years, are open now and due by Monday, January 30, 2023. “The City of Destiny Awards recognizes those individuals and organizations that give generously of...
Upcoming family fun in Tacoma
Looking for some fun things to do with your family? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few ideas for you to consider:. Salmon Saturdays (Dec. 3, Dec. 10: 12-2pm at Swan Creek Park) Zoolights (Through Jan. 2: 4:30-10:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo) Swan Creek Salmon Challenge (Dec. 1-11) A Conservatory...
Reminder: U.P. Christmas Tree Lighting, Friday, December 2
City of University Place announcement. The most popular event in our community is coming this Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. in Market Square! There are several ways you can help be a part of the joy:. Help spread the word about the event by sharing the Christmas Tree Lighting Event to your...
Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree
Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
Singing the Messiah; a Wonderful Way to Start the Season
Submitted by Sylvia Allen. Listening to Handel’s Messiah is a wonderful and moving experience. It tells the story of Christ’s birth and death beginning with the prophecies from the Old Testament, and ending with the joy of Easter, all set to some of the most beautiful music ever written. Many people look forward to attending a concert of the Messiah every holiday season.
Lakewood City Hall to open late Nov. 30
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood City Hall will be on a late start schedule Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The building will open at 9:30 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m. The delayed opening allows for all city staff to attend a staff recognition event.
Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Warming Centers
Pierce Transit announcement. The Puget Sound is experiencing cold temperatures that are expected to last for several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus or SHUTTLE (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to warming centers and shelters.
Letter: Wauhop Lake… Why isn’t the State responsible for fixing this toxic mess?
Submitted by Eric Chandler. That question has been asked by me and many others and has, as yet, failed to be answered satisfactorily by ANY WA State entity. Western State Hospital…a state agency that did all of the initial polluting over a period of 65 years. Pierce College…a state...
Global Experts Assist Tacoma/Pierce County with Guidance on Building Startup Ecosystem
The William Factory Small Business Incubator (est. 1986) has engaged global practitioners in building local entrepreneurial ecosystems – Winifred Soribe, PhD candidate and researcher in entrepreneurial finance & Christina Theodoraki, PhD Professor in Management Sciences, Entrepreneurship & Strategy – to assist the Tacoma/Pierce County community with an initiative for an inclusive and vibrant environment for emerging enterprises.
Obituary Notices – December 1, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Laura Jeanine Spaulding. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Jeanene Tracey Valdez Perez. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Pursuit Collision in University Place
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. At 11:17 am, on Tuesday November 29th, South Sound 911 Dispatchers advised University Place Deputies about an armed robbery that occurred at the Walmart on Bridgeport Way in Lakewood. The suspect vehicle was headed into the city of University Place and deputies located it...
Get Ship Done. Independent Pack & Ship store cranks up Christmas Spirit for the 2022 peak season
Submitted by The Mail Room. The last independent pack and ship store in the greater Tacoma area is gearing up for what is known throughout the shipping industry as “Peak Season”. The Mail Room Gift & Ship Co. located at 6824 19th Street West in Tacoma is taking the stress out of the holiday hustle by offering patrons an outside the box experience when it comes to getting ship done.
Sound Transit wants your opinion
Sound Transit announcement. Thank you to everyone who has visited the online open house. If you haven’t given us your input yet, please visit us online by Dec. 5. Sound Transit is planning a better-connected network so more people can walk, roll, bike and ride transit to South Tacoma Station and neighborhood destinations like SERA Campus. This includes filling in missing sidewalks and curb ramps, adding bike lanes or paths, updating bus stops and more.
TPD recovers 15 firearms in November
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Tacoma Police Special Investigations recovered 15 firearms during the month of November. This picture is a sample of one of the search warrants served where four of those firearms were recovered along with a variety of drugs and cash.
Assisted Living Locators Urges Adult Children To Have a Very Merry… Long Term Care Plan
TACOMA, Wash. – The holiday season is a time of giving and sharing special moments with your family. As you decorate the tree and bake those cookies, don’t forget about an important gift you can give to your aging parent – the gift of a long-term care plan.
Local businesses supported by Comcast RISE Investment Fund
Twenty small business owners in Pierce County will receive $10,000 grants from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. The recipient businesses include:. These entrepreneurs are among 100 small business owners in King and Pierce Counties that are receiving a total of $1 million in cash grants this year from Comcast RISE.
