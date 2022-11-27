Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta councilwoman to propose new youth curfew after deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - Following a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station over the weekend involving a group of young people, Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites says she wants stricter curfew guidelines for those under the age of 16. The Post 3 councilwoman wants to introduce a proposal for a new curfew. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating shooting on Jackson Street in NE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after police say he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in northeast Atlanta on Thursday night. According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the 180 Jackson Street NE around 7:38 p.m. to a report of a person shot. The address is listed as an apartment complex. Investigators found the 25-year-old male, however he was unable to give investigators any information on a suspect or how he was shot.
Atlanta police need help identifying suspect in West End mall armed robbery
Atlanta police are searching for a man with a Pac-Man ghost tattoo below his left eye and a split left earlobe, who they say demanded money at gunpoint from a cellphone repair shop worker at the West End Mall earlier this month.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta sheepdog recovering after coyote attack
DECATUR, Ga. - A Decatur sheepdog is recovering after heroically fighting off a group of coyotes. Casper works on John Wierwiller's farm. Wierwiller said Casper fought off more than half a dozen coyotes to protect his flock. The fight lasted for half an hour, Casper's owner said. After that, Casper...
fox5atlanta.com
Texas man killed in shooting at Norcross home, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the death of a Texas resident found shot in the head at a Norcross home. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 officers responded to reports of a person shot on Estates Court at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov, 27. At...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot multiple times during argument at SW Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - An early morning shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex sent one man to the hospital with multiple injuries Wednesday. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 the shooting happened at The Park at Castleton Apartments on the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of teen shot near Atlantic Station hires attorney
ATLANTA - The family of a teenager who was among the five individuals injured in the 17th Street Bridge shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles has hired an attorney to look into the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Morgan & Morgan is the law firm that is expected to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police Department update on deadly 17th Street shooting investigation
Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in a shooting near Atlantic Station. One suspect is wearing a black and yellow hoodie and the other is wearing a blue hoodie with white letters, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots at driver in act of road rage on I-20 in Conyers, police say
CONYERS, Ga. - Police in Conyers said someone fired shots at a driver on Thursday morning on Interstate 20. Police said a man called 911 at around 9:40 a.m. to report a man had shots at the car several times on I-20 East near Salem Road. Officers found two bullet...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta father goes missing while driving home from emissions test, police say
ATLANTA - The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely. "We are asking for help finding my dear friend Nicholas Bachhuber," Tawheedah Abdullah told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. The 33-year-old man went missing after telling his wife he was going...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows woman stealing tow truck while driver helps customer in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a woman who stole a tow truck while the roadside assistance driver was helping another driver change a tire. Police said it happened early Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The whole thing was caught on camera. Keenan Hardy...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia food bank worker holds armed car chase suspect at gunpoint until police show
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Workers at a food bank in College Park helped police catch a suspect after a chase Monday evening. Feeding GA Families’ security cameras captured the heart-pounding moments when a volunteer rushed into the break room and told manager William Joyner that a guy had just bolted through their parking lot with a gun.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing credit card from car, using it for gas
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a woman broke into someone's car, stole their credit card and used it to buy gas at a QuikTrip in Decatur. Police shared an image of the suspect, who they said broke into a car on Wildwood Road in northeast Atlanta on Oct. 7. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
At least 10 apartments damaged in Cobb County fire, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several families are without a home after an apartment fire in Cobb County. The fire broke out overnight Thursday at the Rockledge apartments on Powers Ferry Road. Firefighters said 20 apartments were impacted and 10 had damage. Three people were hospitalized for smoke-related injuries, officials said....
Man disappears while getting car emissions testing done, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man they say disappeared while getting his car tested for emissions over the weekend. Officers say Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday afternoon when he told his wife that he was heading to get an emissions test.
fox5atlanta.com
Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
Beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker killed in crash just outside school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker was killed in a crash on her way to work Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Bethune Middle School, where Shirley Revere had worked for a decade. She’d worked with the DeKalb County School District for nearly 20 years.
