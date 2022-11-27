ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting on Jackson Street in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after police say he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in northeast Atlanta on Thursday night. According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the 180 Jackson Street NE around 7:38 p.m. to a report of a person shot. The address is listed as an apartment complex. Investigators found the 25-year-old male, however he was unable to give investigators any information on a suspect or how he was shot.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta sheepdog recovering after coyote attack

DECATUR, Ga. - A Decatur sheepdog is recovering after heroically fighting off a group of coyotes. Casper works on John Wierwiller's farm. Wierwiller said Casper fought off more than half a dozen coyotes to protect his flock. The fight lasted for half an hour, Casper's owner said. After that, Casper...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Texas man killed in shooting at Norcross home, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the death of a Texas resident found shot in the head at a Norcross home. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 officers responded to reports of a person shot on Estates Court at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov, 27. At...
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times during argument at SW Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - An early morning shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex sent one man to the hospital with multiple injuries Wednesday. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 the shooting happened at The Park at Castleton Apartments on the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family of teen shot near Atlantic Station hires attorney

ATLANTA - The family of a teenager who was among the five individuals injured in the 17th Street Bridge shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles has hired an attorney to look into the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Morgan & Morgan is the law firm that is expected to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

At least 10 apartments damaged in Cobb County fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several families are without a home after an apartment fire in Cobb County. The fire broke out overnight Thursday at the Rockledge apartments on Powers Ferry Road. Firefighters said 20 apartments were impacted and 10 had damage. Three people were hospitalized for smoke-related injuries, officials said....
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
CARTERSVILLE, GA

