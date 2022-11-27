Read full article on original website
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
MLive.com
10 reasons why Michigan State went from 11-2 to a losing record
Michigan State began the fall with talk of winning titles. The regular season ended with a loss at Penn State last week and discussions of possibly making a bowl game despite having a losing record. A year after recording 11 wins and finishing in the top 10 in the national...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
Onward State
Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo
Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh sweeps B1G's Coach of the Year Awards following undefeated regular season
Jim Harbaugh is getting recognized for his work with Michigan this season. Harbaugh has Michigan undefeated through the regular season after knocking off Ohio State. Harbaugh was voted as the B1G Coach of the Year by the coaches and media. This comes after Harbaugh replaced by his offensive and defensive coordinators from last season.
Joey Porter Jr. and 9 other Penn State defenders named to All-Big Ten teams
Porter Jr. was the only first teamer from the Nittany Lions.
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan OL Trevor Keegan discusses the main difference between Wolverines team this season vs. 2021
Michigan is looking for a 2nd straight B1G Championship Game victory as it takes on Purdue on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A win will also secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines for a 2nd straight season, where they’ll undoubtedly be looking to erase the memories of a blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich explains 'really strong case' for Michigan to land No. 1 spot on CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff committee will be releasing its new rankings Tuesday night, and one question that a lot of people will be asking is will Georgia remain as the No. 1 team in the country?. Yes, the Bullodgs did beat their rival Georgia Tech badly, however, they struggled some...
247Sports
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear
In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
abc27.com
Penn State president proposes new primary law school location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
