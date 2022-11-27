ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo

Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan OL Trevor Keegan discusses the main difference between Wolverines team this season vs. 2021

Michigan is looking for a 2nd straight B1G Championship Game victory as it takes on Purdue on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A win will also secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines for a 2nd straight season, where they’ll undoubtedly be looking to erase the memories of a blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear

In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc27.com

Penn State president proposes new primary law school location

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy