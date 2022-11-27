Read full article on original website
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule pursuing FCS offensive prospects in transfer portal
LINCOLN — As new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule assembles his coaching staff, the Huskers already got busy making their initial offer to a transfer portal player. Not surprisingly, it’s an offensive lineman. Rhode Island right tackle Ajani Cornelius, who has started for the Rams since his redshirt freshman...
Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff
LINCOLN – On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday. “This group of coaches will be great representatives of the...
Three Huskers — including Ernest Hausmann — enter the transfer portal
Three Nebraska football players are entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday afternoon. Huskers moving on from the program are inside linebacker Ernest Hausmann, receiver Decoldest Crawford and offensive lineman Brant Banks. So begins what will be a frenetic stretch for new Nebraska coach Matt...
Nebraska football roster tracker: A quick look at the changes to the Huskers this offseason
New coach, new assistants and a new team. Nebraska football is going through some big changes this offseason, and that includes the Huskers' roster. Whether it be losing players to the NFL draft and transfer portal or adding them, here a few dates to know and a quick look at the offseason roster changes.
Scouting report: Nebraska at No. 9 Virginia Tech
LINCOLN — Given its success last season, the Nebraska women’s basketball team figured it’d get a tough draw in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. But NU hoped for a home game, too. The Huskers got the hard assignment — No. 9 Virginia Tech. Despite winning at Wake...
No. 2 seed Nebraska sweeps Delaware State in NCAA first-round action
The Delaware State volleyball team doesn’t have a player taller than 6-foot-1 on its roster, so the Nebraska defense went to work on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska won 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 at the Devaney Center. Nebraska had 15 blocks, and received 18 digs...
Podcast: The Matt Rhule episode! Here's what we think
Well, hello, Nebraska has a new head football coach. Hit or miss? Amie Just and Luke Mullin break down the hire.
Nebraska wrestlers are 'just realizing their potential' heading into Cliff Keen Invitational
Mark Manning knew before the first dual this fall there would be a trial by fire element for many wrestlers in his lineup. Five-year starters and All-Americans CJ Red, Taylor Venz and Eric Schultz exhausted their eligibility last season. Another All-American, Ridge Lovett at 149 pounds, is red-shirting. And then...
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
Amie Just: Nebraska flexes in first round, but Hornets' story makes tourney special
This was never going to be a fair fight. And it wasn’t. It wasn’t even close. No. 2 seed Nebraska swept unseeded Delaware State with ease, 25-15, 25-9, 25-10, in NU’s most lopsided win of the season to advance to the second round to face Kansas on Friday night.
Nebraska pulls away in second half to roll Boston College
The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its second straight victory with an 88-67 win against Boston College on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Keisei Tominaga stole the show with 23 points and the Huskers put together a dominant second-half effort en route to a 21-point win. Fred Hoiberg was...
Walker makes his presence felt as Huskers look to earn second straight win
It’s been just two games, but Fred Hoiberg’s squad has gotten quite the facelift over the last 80 minutes of basketball. The Huskers got a huge boost last Friday in Derrick Walker — who missed the first five games due to “health care reasons” — and played arguably their best basketball of the season Sunday night against Florida State.
Former Husker Anezka Szabo returns to arena where she played on national championship team
Nebraska volleyball fans will notice a blast from the past while attending NCAA Tournament matches in Lincoln later this week. Former Husker Anezka Szabo, now in her sixth season of college volleyball, will return to Lincoln as a starting right-side hitter for Kansas. The Jayhawks play Miami at 4:30 p.m....
Mickey Joseph punched and choked his wife during argument over infidelity, Lincoln police say
Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph pushed, punched and choked his wife and pulled her hair during an argument the couple had over infidelity, Lincoln police allege in a court document filed Thursday. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Joseph, 54, with one felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation,...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, nine, eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
North Platte basketball swept by Lincoln Northeast in season opener
River Johnston led all players with 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to help the North Platte boys basketball team win its season opener. The Bulldogs lost to Lincoln Northeast 68-47 at home Thursday. “We kind of had our backs against the wall most of the game,” North Platte...
Record number of women in the Nebraska Legislature and in other states
LINCOLN — Nebraska voters in November elected a record number of women to the Legislature, sending new faces to join the 14 women already serving and setting a new high of 18. Women in 2023 will hold more than a third of Nebraska’s 49 seats for the first time...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: four, thirteen; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen) (seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. 20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4. (twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
'The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart,' defendant tells judge at sentencing
A Lincoln man behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2020 told the judge Wednesday his faith lies in knowing the young man is in heaven. "The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart every second of the day," Patrick Tvrdy said, referring to 23-year-old Brady Sweetser. "There's nothing more that I want than his family's forgiveness. My own forgiveness is something completely different."
OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits
OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students’ front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district. Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.
