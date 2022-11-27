Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Related
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Jack Hughes puts on a show, Bruins make history with home dominance
It's time to put a bow on another weekend in the NHL. We saw Jack Hughes single-handedly light up the Capitals, and the Boston Bruins broke an NHL record by extending their lengthy home winning streak. Let's take a closer look at some of the league's top plays from the...
David Pastrnak’s Agent Reveals Where Bruins Contract Talks Stand
David Pastrnak’s six-year deal will expire after the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins hope to re-sign the 26-year-old before that happens, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed on Oct. 27 talks between both sides continue. “The communication has been good, just haven?t found the end point yet,” Sweeney...
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Von Miller Predicts This Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Von Miller believes he’s on the verge of a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. After months of rumors and updates on Beckham’s health, the star wide receiver finally will go through with his free agency tour this week. Beckham reportedly is set to meet with three teams in the playoff picture entering Week 13: the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Tom Brady Back To Patriots? NFL Insider Confidently Floats Theory
Grab a coffee, clear your morning schedule and get comfortable, Patriots fans, because you’re about to start your day with speculation about Tom Brady possibly returning to New England. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to the Patriots, published a story Wednesday morning...
NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
MLB Writer Considers Red Sox Pitcher One Of Best Rule 5 Picks In Last Decade
The Major League Baseball Rule 5 draft offers a chance for teams, like the Boston Red Sox, to put their scouting departments to good use and get their hands on diamonds in the rough. The Red Sox did so most recently back in 2020, by selecting a pitcher from the...
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
What Did Patriots’ Mac Jones Say During Viral Sideline Tirade?
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve before, but his sideline tirade during “Thursday Night Football” showcased a new level of frustration. Jones, as captured on the Amazon broadcast during Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, was seen...
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Josh Allen Admits He (Partly) Took Gillette Sponsorship To Troll Patriots
Josh Allen now is messing with the Patriots in every way possible. On the field, the Bills quarterback can’t be stopped by New England. That again was the case Thursday night, when Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s easy 24-10 victory at Gillette Stadium.
Charlie McAvoy Returned To Game After Taking Puck To Face
Charlie McAvoy bounced back after having to leave the game early on. The Boston Bruins walked away with a 3-1 victory at home over the Tampa Bay Lightning. McAvoy left the game in the first period but was able to come back and finish out the game. For more, check...
Nia Long Criticizes Celtics For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Nia Long is not happy about how the Celtics handled Ime Udoka’s suspension and affair. Boston suspended its head coach for the 2022-23 NBA season in September for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
Yardbarker
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0