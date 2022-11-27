ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 4

Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit

On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 1

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016364- 3511 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised of a female at this location having car trouble. On scene the female was not located. 22-016365- 1600 BLK Keeble Street- Alarm- Police responded to check the residence. On scene...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wgnsradio.com

U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
MURFREESBORO, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 30 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016323- 6400 BLK Ringgold Rd- Citizen Assist- A party was transported from this location to the Community Kitchen in Chattanooga at his request. 22-016334- 1400 Boyd St – Arrest- Justice Edwards was taken into custody for public intoxication after...
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Rossville Fire Department Awarded Nearly $34K in Lifesaving Equipment

More than 6,000 motor vehicle crashes have been reported in Walker County over the last five years, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Thanks to a $33,525 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Rossville Fire Department will be better equipped to save the lives of their fellow citizens in motor vehicle accidents moving forward. The tools will allow first responders to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims after motor vehicle accidents by limiting the load shift during rescues on nearly any sized vehicle.
ROSSVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring

Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
DADE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Murray County school administrator charged with molesting student

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - An administrator of the Murray County School System is under arrest and facing charges of child molestation for an alleged relationship with an underage student. Officials say 43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry of Chatsworth, Georgia is charged with child molestation, statutory rape, and furnishing alcohol to...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Patients moved after fire near Sweetwater Hospital

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, a generator fire broke out in the parking lot near the Sweetwater Hospital, according to hospital officials. Sweetwater Fire Department crews responded to the fire at around 10 a.m. Officials assured that the hospital was not on fire, but all patients were moved to...
SWEETWATER, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges

A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy