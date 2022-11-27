Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit
On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
WDEF
Catoosa drug suspect also charged as Fentanyl dealer in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA/RINGGOLD (WDEF) – Officials with Hamilton and Catoosa counties say they have a drug dealer in common. Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect wanted in neighboring Catoosa County on drug charges last week. But in the process, they say they found evidence that Anthony Ladarin Ward was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 1
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016364- 3511 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised of a female at this location having car trouble. On scene the female was not located. 22-016365- 1600 BLK Keeble Street- Alarm- Police responded to check the residence. On scene...
WTVC
Former Hamilton Co. DA files motion for evicted Budgetel residents to get their belongings
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Hamilton County DA Neal Pinkston is filing a motion requesting that the current DA Coty Wamp allow two evicted Budgetel residents to go and get their personal belongings from the closed down motel. The motion is requesting that Ruby Williamson and her fiancé Emmanuel...
WBIR
Update: Chattanooga police find body of Jasmine Pace in Suck Creek Road area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Dec. 1): Chattanooga police said they found the body of a missing Chattanooga woman in the Suck Creek Road area on Thursday. A family member told Local 3 News, a sister station of WBIR in Chattanooga, the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace has been found.
Tennessee man wanted in DeKalb County scam investigation
A Tennessee man is wanted in connection to recent scams involving DeKalb County residents, according to local authorities.
wgnsradio.com
U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 30 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016323- 6400 BLK Ringgold Rd- Citizen Assist- A party was transported from this location to the Community Kitchen in Chattanooga at his request. 22-016334- 1400 Boyd St – Arrest- Justice Edwards was taken into custody for public intoxication after...
School administrator charged with child molestation, giving alcohol to minors, GBI says
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — An administrator with the Murray County School System has been arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, age 43, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, according to investigators....
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Rossville Fire Department Awarded Nearly $34K in Lifesaving Equipment
More than 6,000 motor vehicle crashes have been reported in Walker County over the last five years, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Thanks to a $33,525 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Rossville Fire Department will be better equipped to save the lives of their fellow citizens in motor vehicle accidents moving forward. The tools will allow first responders to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims after motor vehicle accidents by limiting the load shift during rescues on nearly any sized vehicle.
allongeorgia.com
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
fox5atlanta.com
Murray County school administrator charged with molesting student
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - An administrator of the Murray County School System is under arrest and facing charges of child molestation for an alleged relationship with an underage student. Officials say 43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry of Chatsworth, Georgia is charged with child molestation, statutory rape, and furnishing alcohol to...
wvlt.tv
Patients moved after fire near Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, a generator fire broke out in the parking lot near the Sweetwater Hospital, according to hospital officials. Sweetwater Fire Department crews responded to the fire at around 10 a.m. Officials assured that the hospital was not on fire, but all patients were moved to...
WTVC
Update: Driver in series of crashes is identified, details on what led to the crashes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man who drove a stolen vehicle and caused several crashes on Bonny Oaks Drive this morning has been arrested, according to Chattanooga Police our crews spoke with. Police have now confirmed the suspect is 29-year-old Lejuan Gibson. Police say the incident began when they...
WSMV
WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges
A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
