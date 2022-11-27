Read full article on original website
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
Former WWE Referee Recalls Shawn Michaels Refusing To Drop IC Title
The role of a referee is often overlooked by many wrestling fans, but it is crucial, as they are the all-important link between backstage personnel and the talent in the ring. Despite that, on his latest "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the former WWE official admitted that sometimes when he was told to tell talent messages he would, "mimic something" rather than just telling them.
Chris Jericho's Son Gives Big Update On Pro Wrestling Ambitions
Charlotte Flair, El Hijo del Santo, Randy Orton, Juventud Guerrera, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio; all are examples of professional wrestlers who followed their famous fathers into the wrestling business. And that's just a few examples, as wrestling is littered with second and third generation wrestlers, all trying to live up to their famous family members.
Former WWE Official Wasn't A Fan Of Recent Ronda Rousey Title Defense
Ronda Rousey's successful WWE SmackDown Women's Championship defense at Survivor Series: WarGames this past weekend kind of got overshadowed, both by other matches on the show and by the former wrestler WWE brought in to produce said match. Some did take notice of the match, and in regards to former WWE official Jimmy Korderas, not in a good way.
Booker T Questions The Elite Trolling CM Punk On AEW TV
The Elite returned from their hiatus to AEW at Full Gear and mocked CM Punk during their trios match against Death Triangle the following Wednesday. Booker T had some very forthright thoughts on The Elite's actions during that bout. "I'm perplexed on that situation right there just because I don't...
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
Dax Harwood Confirms When FTR's AEW Contracts Are Up
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are in the midst of a monumental run as tag team champions for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, all while being under contract to All Elite Wrestling. The duo made their AEW debuts in May 2020 and signed full-time deals two months later in July, and as the three-year mark is approaching, so too, it appears, are their contracts.
WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations
Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer. "Because he had...
William Regal Floored In Shocking Attack On AEW Dynamite
For the past eight months, William Regal was the coach of the Blackpool Combat Club, a group consisting of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The faction started at Revolution following a hard-hitting match between Moxley and Danielson. At Full Gear on November 19, Regal turned on Moxley by sliding MJF a pair of brass knuckles to knock out Moxley with and capture the AEW World Championship. However, Regal's deal with the devil ended up not paying off for him.
Road Dogg Points Out WWE Star Who Is Getting Over Despite Losses
Austin Theory has had a rollercoaster month in WWE, with some of the highest highs and lowest lows of his career occurring over the span of 19 days. The former Money in the Bank briefcase holder did something unthinkable to start off November, becoming the first person to cash in on a non-major championship — and losing, a sequence of events that was viewed by many as the death of his career. At the time, it was hard to envision how the 25-year-old would survive such a defeat, but according to WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events "Road Dogg" Brian James, defeats can sometimes get people over.
Stu Hart's Sale Of Stampede Wrestling Led To Bret Hart's First Stint In WWE
Stu Hart was tired. His promotion, Stampede Wrestling, was in financial distress. His son, Bruce Hart, constantly defied orders and was resented by the locker room for his politicking. Ed Whalen, the voice of Stampede, quit on air on the night Bad News Allen delivered a piledriver to The Stomper's son on the Victoria Pavilion floor.
WWE Star Believes They May Dethrone Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been a seemingly unbeatable force in WWE over the past couple of years, and while a Money in the Bank briefcase seemed like the perfect opportunity to put an end to his championship reign, for Austin Theory it wasn't meant to be. No longer guaranteed a title shot with his status as "Mr. Money in the Bank" gone, Theory told CityNews Ottawa that whoever ends up defeating Reigns has to be someone that will truly beat him and "not just by some luck." "I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns," he said.
Mickie James, Nick Aldis, And Conrad Thompson Announce Australian Endeavor
Since his stint with the NWA came to a sudden, and very acrimonious conclusion, many have been wondering what Nick Aldis' next move would be. Could the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion wind up in AEW? WWE? World of Sport's latest revival? Elsewhere? Regardless of what people expected, few, if any, would've predicted Aldis' next project would be in the land down under.
Chris Jericho's Son Addresses When He Hopes His Dad Retires
Chris Jericho has been in the professional wrestling business since 1990, with 2006 and 2011 being the only years he did not compete in a ring. Throughout his career, Jericho has found success under many major wrestling banners including WCW, WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AEW, and currently Ring of Honor.
CM Punk Shares Photo Seemingly Confirming Report About His Dog Larry
Though CM Punk has been something of a rare sight on social media since the events that took place after AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September, the "Second City Saint" shared a photograph of his dog Larry to his Instagram story yesterday. The photo shows Larry missing several of his teeth, seemingly confirming Wrestling Inc's report from October that stated Larry had some teeth knocked loose, which later had to be removed.
Triple H Makes Johnny Gargano's Son's WWE 'Debut' Official
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae celebrated the birth of their first child earlier this year — a boy named Quill. With a newborn on the scene, both stars stayed away from wrestling for a bit; however, they have since both returned. Gargano made his re-entry first, appearing on the August 22 edition of "Raw." LeRae rejoined the fray just over a month later on the September 26 edition of "Raw."
Kiera Hogan Questions Recent Jade Cargill Decision Regarding The Baddies
Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Kiera Hogan was abruptly kicked out of Jade Cargill's Baddies group during a backstage segment. Presented with documents to sign by Cargill's legal representation Mark Sterling, Hogan was informed that her services would no longer be needed, and she was summarily dismissed from the crew In response to these sudden developments, Hogan appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to address the decision to remove her from The Baddies.
Finn Balor Thinks Newly-Minted WWE Heel Could Be A Huge Star
The Judgment Day has brought out Dominik Mysterio's darker impulses, and Finn Balor thinks it has brought out the best in the scion of the Mysterio dynasty. In an interview with "BT Sport," Balor offered generous praise for Dominick Mysterio's embrace of a heel persona – complete with a rejection of his father Rey Mysterio and membership in The Judgment Day.
Jake Hager Continues To Like This Hat
Jake Hager likes his hat, and who can blame him? It's a good hat. Hager and his floppy purple bucket hat have become one of the most beloved duos in professional wrestling in recent weeks, as the AEW star continues to hilariously flaunt the hat on television and in social media photos.
Koko B. Ware Was The First Recipient Of The Undertaker's Tombstone, And It Didn't Go That Well
The Hartford Civic Center went eerily silent. After weeks of anticipation, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase revealed his mystery partner for his Survivor Series team. On that Thanksgiving night in 1990, fans around the world were introduced to The Undertaker. In awe of the imposing figure in the ring,...
