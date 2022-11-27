Read full article on original website
Penn State and the Rose Bowl shake up bowl projections; Lions send out transfer portal offers, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature more on the Lions’ bid to appear in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2016, plus a look at two new offers the Lions extended to prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. Talks and reporting about Penn State jumping...
Championship weekend locks, Penn State coaching staff grades, MVP votes, more PSU subscriber mailbag
Welcome to December, Penn State fans. It’s already been busy (Olu Fashanu back, Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL) and it will get busier in the next couple of days. We’ve got a very interesting college football championship weekend on tap, beginning tonight. We will learn the identity of the four playoff teams and 10-2 Penn State’s bowl destination.
Penn State transfer portal primer: Players, rules to know for the Nittany Lions
Silly season is upon us, and Penn State is already involved. The transfer portal will open next Monday, allowing thousands of FBS players to enter their names in search of greener pastures. Players can declare their intentions before that, and many have already done so on social media. But on Dec. 5 and in the days following, you’re going to see a lot of players announcing their next stops.
Penn State’s double-dual weekend takes Lions to Rider Friday and Lehigh Sunday
As college wrestling rivalries go, Penn State’s annual confrontation with Lehigh is the only one in the school’s record books that stretches into triple figures. And while entry into the Big Ten may have created additional — and perhaps more intense — fan-favorite encounters, Sunday’s 110th meeting with the Mountain Hawks still carries some weight.
Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0): Players to know and keys to victory in 6A football semifinals
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
“Hey, Jones!”: Why coaches, players prefer NY6 bowl regardless of opponent; and where PSU hoops is headed
The mailbag begins with an interesting question about how players and coaches feel about various bowls in an era when the College Football Playoff is about to become a lot more like the NCAA basketball tournament. This, from Mike Tyworth: True or False: Playing an established program in a so-called...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
Trinity’s Max Schlager says Shamrocks embracing underdog role in showdown with Southern Columbia
Max Schlager is a smart guy, so the senior knows the storylines heading into his Trinity Shamrocks 2A state semifinals showdown with Southern Columbia. Trinity will be a big-time underdog in the eyes of just about everyone when the whistle blows at 7 p.m. at Selinsgrove.
Strong November has Penn State wrestlers ready to begin December dual-meet schedule
The Thanksgiving holiday for the Penn State wrestling team was sandwiched by the Black Knight Open and NWCA All-Star match on one side and upcoming trips to Rider and Lehigh on the other, more than enabling coach Cael Sanderson to talk turkey on Tuesday. The top-ranked Nittany Lions, about to...
Judge quotes Wayne Gretzky in ordering central Pa. district to accommodate female hockey players
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has given three middle school girls in the State College Area School District the opportunity to play ice hockey. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Thursday evening issued an injunction that requires the district to take all measures to ensure the girls are rostered on an ice hockey club team even if it means sponsoring a second one.
Developments on tundra might make snowy owls scarce in Pa. this winter
Fewer snowy owls might move south from their homes on the tundra of the Arctic into Pennsylvania and other northern states this winter, according to a snowy owl-tracking organization run in part through the Millersburg-based Ned Smith Center of Nature and Art. “Within the past two weeks a lot of...
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
Pa. woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party: report
According to WJAC, police said a Clearfield County woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police said Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. It all happened...
CBD store opens in Cumberland County
A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
Pa. McDonald’s manager accused of making unauthorized refunds to herself
The manager of a McDonalds in Clearfield County is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from the restaurant where she worked, according to a story from WJAC. Officials with the Lawrence Township Police Department told the news station that Kelly Bennett, 54, had issued dozens of unauthorized refunds to herself at the fast food restaurant, located along South Second Street.
Police in Pa. township recover more than 60 stolen holiday decorations
WILLIAMSPORT – More than 60 holiday blow mold decorations stolen in the Williamsport area have been recovered and police would like to return them to their owners in time for Christmas. The stolen decorative items were recovered after Lana Elizabeth Sarcinella, 40, and Christopher Fraunfelter, 34, both of South...
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting
Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
Worker found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Firefighters responding to a carbon monoxide alarm in an Ann Arbor hotel Monday afternoon found a maintenance worker dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews were called at 12:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to the Victory Inn, Washtenaw Avenue, for a reported carbon monoxide...
Former Pa. volunteer fire company treasurer accused of stealing $355K over 4 years
WHITE DEER - The former treasurer of a volunteer fire company in Union County is accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from the organization over a four-year period. Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. The investigation...
