Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bloody fan fight breaks out at Jets-Avalanche game in ugly scene
A bloody brawl broke out in the lower bowl of the Canada Life Centre on Tuesday during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche. According to one spectator, tensions escalated when security tried to escort two Avalanche supporters — who were said to be inebriated — out of their seats at intermission and the fans allegedly attacked arena workers. That’s when a Jets fan tried to help security and got thrown down the stairs in front of a witness, who posted a photo of the apparent aftermath that featured a bloodied towel on the ground and blood-spattered boards. Warning: Graphic content In a fan-captured video, the Jets fan can be seen falling down the stairs, appearing to smash into the boards. The Jets fan was reportedly on the ground for some time before multiple police officers arrived at the scene. Two fans were handcuffed and escorted out of the arena, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun. It’s unclear if the injured fan received medical attention or if any arrests were made. The Winnipeg Jets’ PR Twitter account and website have not released a statement as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jets defeated the Avalance, 5-0.
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)
Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
PAIR OF MINOR HOCKEY COACHES BANNED FOR LIFE AFTER VIOLENT ALTERCATION
Following a physical altercation in Gatineau, Que., two. minor hockey coaches were slapped with a lifetime ban from coaching by Hockey Outaouais. The alleged altercation transpired after a rowdy U15 game between the Jets 1 La Lièvre and the Remparts Gatineau on Sunday November 20 at Slush Puppy Centre in Gatineau.
ISLANDERS VS FLYERS OPENS WITH A PAIR OF FIGHTS
Just two days after a spirited bout between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, the teams met for the second half of their home and home series. Tuesday night's matchup started with back to back tilts: Matt Martin (NYI) vs Zack MacEwen (PHI) and Ross Johnston (NYI) vs Nic Deslauriers (PHI).
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME
Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
Yardbarker
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
Yardbarker
Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon
Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
Robert Parish Said Some of His Fondest Boston Celtics Memories Involved the Iconic, Chain-Smoking Johnny Most
Legendary center Robert Parish had a couple of memorable moments with the Boston Celtics that involved the iconic Johnny Most. The post Robert Parish Said Some of His Fondest Boston Celtics Memories Involved the Iconic, Chain-Smoking Johnny Most appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NHL
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Huberdeau's big night earned him...
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
NHL
Verbeek Discusses Ducks Early Struggles, Looks Ahead to Future Plans
In the second episode of Ducks Stream's The Beeker, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek joined host Alexis Downie to break down Anaheim's early-season struggles, the growth of the club's young core and provide updates on the progress of its prospects across North America. On the start of the season. Looking...
NHL
Tempe City Council Approves Coyotes' District, Public to Vote in May
Council unanimously votes to approve DDA and two amendments, city to hold special election on May 16, 2023. The Arizona Coyotes' plan to construct an entertainment district in the heart of Tempe was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, another milestone for the proposal that's over a year in the making.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Flames 6, Panthers 2
CALGARY -- After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers couldn't claw their way back in an eventual 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 10-9-4 in the standings. "That's not what we want to be...
Yardbarker
Pat Maroon launches campaign to support Tampa Bay mental health nonprofit in response to broadcaster’s fat-shaming comments
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon made a $2,000 donation to a local mental health nonprofit on Wednesday in response to fat-shaming comments made by Boston Bruins play-by-play commentator Jack Edwards. Edwards took aim at Maroon for his size during the first period of Tuesday’s game between the Bruins and...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 1 vs. Carolina
Robert Thomas will indeed return to the lineup Thursday as the St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes to wrap up a two-game homestand (7 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). Thomas missed one game with a lower-body injury sustained last Saturday in Florida. He said he felt lucky to have avoided a more serious injury.
