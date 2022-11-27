A bloody brawl broke out in the lower bowl of the Canada Life Centre on Tuesday during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche. According to one spectator, tensions escalated when security tried to escort two Avalanche supporters — who were said to be inebriated — out of their seats at intermission and the fans allegedly attacked arena workers. That’s when a Jets fan tried to help security and got thrown down the stairs in front of a witness, who posted a photo of the apparent aftermath that featured a bloodied towel on the ground and blood-spattered boards. Warning: Graphic content In a fan-captured video, the Jets fan can be seen falling down the stairs, appearing to smash into the boards. The Jets fan was reportedly on the ground for some time before multiple police officers arrived at the scene. Two fans were handcuffed and escorted out of the arena, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun. It’s unclear if the injured fan received medical attention or if any arrests were made. The Winnipeg Jets’ PR Twitter account and website have not released a statement as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jets defeated the Avalance, 5-0.

1 DAY AGO