Roc-A-Natural hosts annual Small Business Saturday in a cozy backyard: “We are small businesses without walls”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
With Christmas tree prices skyrocketing, here’s where to get one on S.I. for $40, while benefiting a worthy cause
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Nothing kills the holiday spirit quicker than a $200 Christmas tree. So when the Staten Island Advance/SILive reported that inflation had hit the industry hard this year, and some Balsam Fir varieties are being sold for hundreds more than their worth, readers bemoaned the price-grabbing grinch.
Staten Island restaurants step up night life as customers say, ‘Feed us . . . and entertain us, too’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Patrons’ patterns have changed post-pandemic, say owners of some upscale restaurants as guests seek hyper-local celebrations and entertainment. In response to the demand, a few eateries have amped up the borough’s nightlife scene. Maria Buonsante of Luce Restaurant said, “We’re booking weddings, engagements...
Miss Staten Island/Miss Richmond County titleholders grace their first event to plenty of oohs and aahs . . . Victory Boulevard Holiday Tree Lighting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pageant royalty reigned at the Victory Boulevard Tree Lighting and Holiday Event, where the oversized crowd was brimming with revelers including children patiently waiting to sit on Santa’s lap. In one of their first appearances as titleholders, Miss Staten Island Meera Mathew, Miss Richmond...
Staten Island community provides hot holiday meals to Mariner’s Harbor residents without cooking gas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Local community members banded together to make sure residents in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses, who have been without cooking gas for three months ,had a hot meal this Thanksgiving. The Uncle Chase Foundation (UCF) partnered with various local organizations, vendors and individuals last week to...
Gift yourself or a loved one with a rescue this year: December 3-4
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” — Anatole France. This quote has stuck with me. Growing up, we always had an animal to care for. Whether it be a gerbil, dog, cat, or turtle (not so furry), the idea was to learn to care for and love. Most importantly, they were a part of the family. It sprouted my love for animals, and it continued throughout my life. The love that I received was infinite. From the moment I woke up, walked out the door, and upon my return, the joy I received from them was immense.
Staten Island Starbucks location reopens with a new look, quieting union-busting controversy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The West Brighton Starbucks that was recently involved in the company’s union-organizing controversy, has reopened — the store’s corporate-authorized renovations finishing slightly ahead of schedule. Located at the corner of Forest and Bard avenues, the store, which closed its doors on Oct. 20...
The glow of the holidays | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Holiday scenes of Christmas and Chanukkah light the way during the long dark days of December. One photo at the beginning of the gallery goes back to 1931, not on Staten Island but at Rockefeller Center. It mesmerized me to see the men and the space around the tree. It was a difficult time.
Upcoming events kick off holiday season: Richmond County Orchestra’s Concerto Di Natale annual Holiday Concert set for Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday shopping now a thing of the past, the holiday season for 2022 is officially under way. So that means the season to be jolly is here and along with it comes lots and lots of holiday events. So here...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: JCC’s Dorothy Delson Kuhn Music Institute’s golden anniversary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Saturday, Nov. 19, more than 150 guests joined the Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island for a celebration of the Dorothy Delson Kuhn Music Institute’s Golden Anniversary. The event, long delayed due to the pandemic, was a special moment to honor more than half a century’s impact and the two women who made it possible, founders Bertha R. Mandel and the late Dorothy Delson Kuhn.
NYC new early Gifted and Talented kindergarten application timeline: What you need to know for December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is opening the application to kindergarten Gifted and Talented (G&T) programs for the 2023-2024 school year in December — in a timeline much earlier than in years past. This year, families can apply to kindergarten G&T programs on the same general...
HS musical spotlight: St. Joseph Hill takes a stroll down the yellow brick road in presenting “The Wizard of Oz” this weekend (photos)
Everybody knows about the yellow brick road, right?. Well, this weekend it will make its way through Staten Island and up Hylan Boulevard to St. Joseph Hill Academy, which will present “The Wizard of Oz” for its annual musical this year. This will be director Samantha Hermansen’s second show with the Arrochar school.
These Staten Island stores have sold the most winning NY lottery tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Lottery has made thousands of Staten Islanders richer -- even millionaires. Maybe it’s the game you play or the same numbers you pick each week. Some people may frequent the same store thinking it’s their lucky store. While for others, they may only choose to play when there’s a big jackpot at stake.
Staten Island Foundation board celebrates original founders and grants fellowships in Betsy Dubovsky’s name
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of the board of directors of the Staten Island Foundation unveiled portraits of its founding members who died during their tenure with the charitable organization. Harry P. Doherty was president of SI Bank & Trust and the foundation’s first chair until his death from...
New China Hibachi and Sushi Buffet is back . . . and better than before! | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For those suffering from buffet withdrawal on Staten Island: you are not alone. The all-you-can eat option at Charlie Browns in Mariners Harbor is long gone and — gasp!— the final iteration of what was once known as The Hometown Buffet — Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet at 1501 Forest Avenue — flicked off its warming lights permanently this past spring.
Now hiring: NYC seeks $170,000 a year rat killer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some people couldn’t get elected dog catcher, but New York City government wants to know who could be its rat killer, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. City officials posted an application for the position, officially known as the director of rodent mitigation, that comes...
The season of giving: ICC helping hundreds of migrants and community members
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The International Christian Center, ICC, based here on Staten Island, has been supporting the community for years. Most recently, they have focused on aiding the asylum seekers relocated to our borough. Most recently, the organization hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the migrants and those in need....
How fast did wind gusts get on Staten Island Wednesday? Check out the latest reports.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gusty winds whipped through New York City Wednesday and caused widespread outages that affected thousands of homes. The heavy winds reached 49 mph at the College of Staten Island, according to a report submitted to the National Weather Service at 5:35 p.m. That was the highest gust tracked on Staten Island.
New Staten Island program to offer free blood pressure screenings for eligible residents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new program on Staten Island, launching on Monday, will offer free blood pressure screenings and health coaching for eligible residents. The Staten Island Community-to-Clinic Linkage Implementation Program (SI CLIP), which aims to address hypertension in Black men, is being led by Dr. Joseph Ravenell of New York University Langone Health, in coordination with Borough President Vito Fossella and various local partners.
Staten Island artists, art groups awarded funds from New York’s record $340 million investment in the arts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) has awarded more than $45 million in grants to arts organizations and artists, including numerous cultural staples on Staten Island, as part of the state’s historic investment in the arts in fiscal year 2023. The...
Looking to nominate a Staten Island teacher to win $25K reward? Friday is the deadline.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you know an outstanding educator on Staten Island, Friday is the deadline to nominate them to win a prestigious award worth $25,000. The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence honors the city’s top public school teachers from across the five boroughs, and grants them cash prizes, in addition to donating to each one’s school.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0