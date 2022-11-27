ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

'Catch of the year.' OU football's Marvin Mims Jr. hauls in acrobatic catch vs. Texas Tech

By Robert Read, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 5 days ago
OU wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. waited until the regular-season finale to make possibly the best catch of the year.

On the first play of the second quarter Saturday against Texas Tech, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a ball up to Mims on the right sideline. What happened next will probably end up on SportsCenter. Mims, who ran a fade route out of the slot, went up and over a Red Raiders defender to make an acrobatic 30-yard reception.

"Level of difficulty: 12.6," FS1 play-by-play announcer Eric Collins said on the broadcast. "Marvin Mims with Oklahoma's best catch this year. Probably the best catch in the Big 12."

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech:Score, live updates from Sooners against Red Raiders

Watch OU's Marvin Mims Jr. make a highlight-reel catch against Texas Tech football

Dillon Gabriel connects with Marvin Mims Jr.; Twitter reacts to 'one of the wildest catches of the year'

